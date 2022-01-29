ENID, Okla. — In a showdown between two of the highest-ranked teams at the Downtown Enid Festival, the 3A No. 3 Alva Goldbugs were able to hang on to a 34-29 win in a defensive battle with the 2A No. 3 Cashion Wildcats on Friday at the Enid High School gym.
The two teams entered halftime with Alva holding a two-point lead after both teams struggled to find points through the first two quarters. With the team in desperate need of a scoring presence, Kyler Penco carried the load offensively with 11 of the team’s 17 first half points.
In a tightly contested second half, Penco was held to just three points, while the rest of the team started to find its groove.
“He carried us in the first half,” Alva head coach Shane Feely said. “His ability to break the defense down off the bounce is really, really good and he shoots the ball so well from the perimeter you have to guard him tight. He did a great job keeping us afloat, and then we were able to keep it together with a lot of players in the second half.”
Alva’s lead grew to five going into the fourth quarter after the two teams combined to score 11 points in the third. With just over a minute remaining in the game, Cashion trailed by four when they got the ball to Jonah Jenkins in the corner for an open look from behind the arc. The ball just rattled out, but Landon LaGasse was there to tip it back in, bringing the score to 31-29 with 1:10 left in the game.
The Wildcats got the ball back with a chance to tie, but a mid-range floater hit the back of the rim. Alva’s Austin Reed was fouled and knocked down both free throws to ice the game with just over 15 seconds left in the game.
With Alva and Cashion both preparing for a deep run in the playoffs this season, Feely said the game had a playoff atmosphere.
“When you get into the playoffs good teams make you work for every bucket,” he said. “It gives a lot of confidence to know that we beat these guys, because this is a really good Cashion squad, they’ve got a good squad and I expect them to do well. So that gives us a lot confidence.”
Penco finished as the Goldbugs lone double-digit scorer, but had solid contributions from Braden Hofen (8 points), Kaden Slater (six points) and Reed (four points). Hofen’s biggest impact, though, was felt on the offensive and defensive glass.
“Braden Hofen was really good,” Feely said. “He was great on the boards. He had eight points and they were all big points. I thought he played really well.”
Alva improves to 17-2 on the season with their next game scheduled for Tuesday on the road against Tonkawa at 6:30 p.m. Cashion falls to 12-4 and will travel to Fairview for a game against the Yellowjackets on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
PIONEER 56, RINGWOOD 50 (GIRLS)
Pioneer’s Kiernen Haugen and Sammy Vasquez felt at home in their first appearance at the Enid High gym Friday during the Downtown Enid Basketball Festival.
Haugen had 30 points attacking both the rim and the offensive boards in leading the Lady Mustangs past Ringwood, 56-50. Vasquez had a career-high 29 points in leading the Mustang past the Red Devil boys, 44-39. Hagen had nine points in a 15-9 fourth quarter run that broke a 41-41 tie. She had her team’s last seven points to keep the Lady Devils (7-9) at bay.
Pioneer boosted its record to 8-8.
“She is a rebounding machine,’’ said Pioneer coach Haylie Wilczek. “When we can get her in there and let her play one-on-one and get rebounds, she can go.’’
Teagen Koontz had 13 points for Pioneer, with three 3-pointers and two layups in the final period. The Lady Mustangs were effective in getting the ball inside.
“We stressed a lot of ball movement in practice,’’ Wilczek said. “We went out and executed, and got the shots that we wanted.’’
Greyc’n Anderson led Ringwood with 24 points, 19 of which came in the first half.
“We eyed-in on her,’’ Wilczek said. “She is a really good player, but we made some adjustments and made sure that we knew where she was at as soon as she got the ball.’’
PIONEER 44, RINGWOOD 39 (BOYS)
Vasquez had five 3-pointers in being the main cog of the Mustangs offense. He was the lone PHS player in double figures.
“That was his best game,’’ said Pioneer coach Mike Deckman. “When Sam gets hot, he is a good player. He is an instinctual player. He knows how to play the game, and he did a great job today. When he’s hot, there’s not a lot of bad shots for him.’’
The Mustangs went to an offense that Deckman’s father ran while at Pioneer (old five game) which is more of a delay offense.
“Sammy knew when to catch and drive and when to shoot,’’ Deckman said. “The other guys did a good job recognizing the hot hand and getting him the ball.’’
Pioneer had used a 14-2 run to turn a 31-30 deficit with 3:24 left in the third period into a 44-33 advantage after a layup by Ty Parker with 1:14 remaining.
Jaxon Meyer and Easton Crawford both had 13 for Ringwood. Crawford was held to three points in the second half after having 10 to give Ringwood a 22-20 halftime lead.
“He (Crawford) ate us up,’’ Deckman said. “Our defense was a lot better in the second half. We gave them one shot and blocked out. Wins are wins at this point.’’
Pioneer is now 6-11 while Ringwood dropped to 9-8. Pioneer will host Medford Monday. Ringwood goes to Deer Creek-Lamont Monday.
