ENID, Okla. — The Downtown Enid Festival tipped off the first of three days of basketball with four teams playing four games on Thursday at the Enid High School gym.
After a slow start offensively, Perry’s boys team rode the hot hand of Dylan Hight to cruise to a 60-35 win over Riverside. The Maroons scored eight points in the first quarter, but still held a five-point lead through their defense.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Perry had already extended its lead to 20-8 as Hight found success attacking at the rim. The senior scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the second period.
“He’s just a leader,” Perry head coach Beau Custar said. “Whatever we need — he’s had games where he’s had eight points, eight rebounds, eight assists and then tonight we needed a little bit more scoring. We didn’t score very well in the first and he decided to put it on his shoulders. He just does whatever he can to win the game.”
Perry’s 26-point second quarter helped extend its lead to 34-16 at the break. In the third quarter the Maroons left little hope for a comeback with a balanced offensive attack and good ball movement.
“In the second half I felt like we made an effort to get into the lane,” Custar said. “Whether it be our guards driving or getting post touches and then our post players made really good decisions kicking the ball out or trying to go score.”
Riverside’s Logan Lee finished with a team-high 10 points. Perry’s Hayden Garfield scored all 12 of his points in the first half.
The win gives Perry three-straight heading into its next game against 2A No. 6 Pawnee on Monday, Jan. 31. Riverside will face Class A No. 7 Cyril on Friday at 8 p.m.
PERRY 46, RIVERSIDE 42 (GIRLS)
The Perry girls team went on a late 15-6 run to down Riverside and extend their winning streak to five games.
Lady Maroon Braylee Dale scored a game-high 19 points including a pair of key free throws with the game tied in the final minute. After coming away with a stop, Maebry Shields went to the line and extended the lead to two possessions, securing the win. Shields finished with nine points and Kennedy Hight also added nine.
BURLINGTON 34, DCLA 33 (GIRLS)
After giving itself a cushion with a big second quarter, Burlington was able to hold off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Eagles.
DCLA’s Chloe Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining to give the Lady Eagles the late lead before Burlingotn’s Savannah Granados scored the winning shot with just five seconds remaining in the game.
Granados finished with 11 points and Teddie Hooker scored 10. DCLA’s Madelyn McReynolds tied Granados for the game-high with 11 points and Smith added six more.
DCLA 40, BURLINGTON 36 (BOYS)
After being held to three points in the first quarter and 12 by halftime, the Eagles found their offensive rhythm when they needed it most in a come-from-behind win over Burlington.
The Eagles outscored the Elks 21-11 in the final quarter and used a pair of clutch shots form Tobyn Snow to take the lead late. Snow’s score with eight seconds left helped extend DCLA’s lead into two possessions to help secure the win. Snow tied Burlington’s Ky Smith to finish with a game-high 15 points. The Elks’ Ayven Smith also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
DCLA will look to improve on the win when they face Billings on Friday at 7 p.m.
