Dover girls coach Brett Pitts laughs a little when asked how much the home court will help his Lady Longhorns (19-7) when they face Paden (17-7) at 6:30 p.m. in a regional winners bracket semifinal Thursday.
“It’s kind of funny when people ask me about that, because we tend to shoot better in other gyms than we do at home,” Pitts said. “We haven’t shot the ball well at home, but we have been shooting better the last few games.”
Dover shot the ball well enough at home to beat traditional power Fort Cobb-Broxton, 55-46 in overtime Saturday for its first district championship since 2009.
“It meant a lot to our program, our school, our community and the girls that are playing,” Pitts said.
Freshman Joi Caldwell scored 10 of her 18 points in overtime as the Lady Longhorns outscored Fort Cobb-Broxton, 14-5 in the extra time.
“She was just unbelievable,” Pitts said. “A lot of it was just maturity. These girls have matured a lot from last year and the first part of the season. We’re not making the mistakes we were making early on.”
Caldwell’s mother played on a state championship team at Dover. The Lady Longhorns won state crowns in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2005 and were state runners-up in 2004, 2006 and 2007.
“When you see all those banners in the gym, you start believing in what we’re doing,” Pitts said. “The girls start believing in what they are doing and became a team.”
They are a family both literally and figuratively with two groups of sisters — Kamree and Karlee McNulty and Katelyn and Karlee Harviston.
The Harvistons are known for their grittiness and quickness. The McNultys are good outside shooters and passers. Freshman Riley Buck is known for her defense and is becoming a better shooter, Pitts said.
Dover has won four straight and six of its last seven.
“They are starting to figure out things as a team,” Pitts said. “This is when you want to be playing your best basketball.”
Paden (17-7) beat Oaks Mission, 46-33 in its district final. The two teams have contrasting styles.
“They are big and we’re not so big,” Pitts said. “They got some kids who can shoot. We just have to be bigger and faster and put some pressure on them and stay out of foul trouble. If we can put pressure on them and stay out of foul trouble, we’ll be OK.”
The winner will play the Coyle-Lomega winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Coyle. Lomega, the defending state champion, beat Dover, 74-46 on Nov. 5.
The community has supported the team well, Pitts said. Pitts previously had coached at Dover from 2010-11 (girls) and 2013-14 (boys) and welcomed the opportunity when he was contacted about the girls job for the 2020-21 season.
“It was closer to my kids and my wife’s kids,” said Pitts, a 35-year coaching veteran. “I couldn’t turn it down. We have always loved Dover.”
Bad weather is in the forecast, which has had an effect on playoff scheduling in the past.
“We’re not worried about that,” Pitts said. “The kids are ready to get after Paden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.