YUKON — Douglass outscored Kingfisher, 4-2, in overtime to end the Yellowjackets’ reign as Class 4A basketball state champions, 31-29, in the semifinals at Yukon High School Friday.
The Trojans, 25-1, will face Weatherford, a 61-45 winner over Crossings Christian in the other semifinal, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
The 29 points was the lowest scoring output of the season for the Yellowjackets, who finish the season at 24-4. The Trojans will be playing a team that handed Kingfisher its last loss, 51-47 on Feb. 3.
It will be the first time since 2016 the Yellowjackets won’t be playing in the finals of a contested state tournament. It broke a 10-game state tournament winning streak dating back to a 61-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the 2018 state finals.
The Trojans outscored Kingfisher, 11-7 to force overtime.
Terry McMorris led Douglass with 13 points. Kingfisher was led by Caden Kitchens with 14 points and Xavier Ridenour with 10.
Douglass made the winning shot with four seconds remaining. A three-pointer at the buzzer was off and the Yellowjackets season was over with.
‘It got pretty rough and physical the last few minutes,’’ said Kingfisher assistant Chris Combs. “They made a lot of shots. We had good effort. They just made one more play than we did.’’
Douglass led 8-6 after the first period. Kingfisher went up 13-10 at halftime with a 7-2 spurt and were up 20-16 after three periods.
“We had a great run,’’ Combs said. “We have nothing to hang our heads about.’’
