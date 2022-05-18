Rustin Donaldson is already at work as Waukomis’ new head football coach.
Donaldson, who has eight years of head coaching experience — four at Ringwood (2010-14) and four at Sharon-Mutual (2015-18) — is in his second week of spring practice with the Chiefs.
He succeeds Kelly Husted, who resigned as Waukomis superintendent and head football coach, to become the superintendent at Porter.
“It’s fun to be the head coach again,’’ said Donaldson, who spent last season as the school’s fastpitch softball and baseball coach. “It comes with a lot more responsibility. There’s more to worry about than just the Xs and Os. There’s good and bad that goes with that, but I’m enjoying it.’’
Donaldson said Husted did a good job laying down the foundation’ in his only season as head coach even though the Chiefs went 0-10.
“They were competitive,’’ he said. “We had a chance to win some of those games.’’
Seniors running back-linebacker Ricky Woodruff, lineman Tyler Vanover, quarterback-defensive back Dallas Ives and defensive back Jacob Royer have shown good leadership so far, Donaldson said.
“It doesn’t seem like a team that went 0-10 last season,’’ Donaldson said.
The Chiefs are moving from the I formation to the shotgun and to a 2-3 defense.
“I’ve been pleased with the way they are soaking it up,’’ Donaldson said. “They want to learn, that’s the biggest thing. They want to win and compete and they are picking it up on the fly.’’
Woodruff’s speed and aggressiveness as the Mike linebacker is one reason for the defensive switch.
“A lot of people run a 2-3 but it really fits our personnel,’’ Donaldson said. “With the two guys up front, we can go to quicker guys on the outside. With a linebacker like Ricky, it bodes well for us. He is not very big, but he’s super fast and he likes to hit people. Team speed is important.’’
Ives is the dual threat quarterback Donaldson wants to have in a balanced attack. He would like to have a 50-50 run-pass play calling ratio.
“Dallas has done a good job picking it up and what we’re trying to do,’’ Donaldson said. “I like to run a lot of play action and sprint out. We want him to get out of the pocket and make plays with his arm.’’
He said the 10 days of spring practice, followed by a team camp at Balko-Forgan, will give the Chiefs enough time “to get where we need to be knowledge-wise in the fall.’’
Donaldson was a star quarterback at Covington-Douglas and played collegiately at Southern Nazarene University. He was an assistant at Wewoka for two years before going to Ringwood.
At Ringwood, he inherited a 1-9 team that would go 1-9, 4-6, 5-5 and 6-5 before he went to Sharon-Mutual.
He was 4-6, 3-6, 7-4 and 8-3 in his four seasons with the Trojans.
The Chiefs were 1-29 the last three years after three straight playoff seasons (4-7, 2018; 6-5, 2017, and 6-4, 2016).
He said any turnaround would begin with fundamentals and “doing the little things right.”
“You want to take the good things that you have done and build on them,’’ Donaldson said. “If individuals work to improve themselves and get better as players every day, we will do better as a team. They need to understand what you need to do differently from game to game.’’
Donaldson avoids the label of being known as a players’ coach or a disciplinarian. He said discipline is important and players need to be held accountable for their actions with consequences for failing to do so.
He pointed out coaches do need to build relationships on trust but can’t be the player’s best buddy, either.
“It’s like parenting,’’ he said. “You watch out for them and you want the best for them so they can play to the best of their abilities. You want them to talk with you so you can lead them through situations and help them toe the line and provide discipline.’’
He was out of coaching for a year before going to Garber, where he was an assistant to ex-Chief head coach Koy Hughes. He watched the football team from afar a year ago while coaching softball, but developed relationships in baseball this spring.
He was influenced heavily by high school coaches Brian Smith and Mike Kaiser, both of whom are still at Covington-Douglas.
“You are always trying to learn,’’ Donaldson said. “I’ve picked up things from every place that I’ve been. College gave me a new perspective
“I was able to watch several different schools last year. I’m always trying to pick up new ideas of how to improve things.’’
Brian Helberg, who was Donaldson’s assistant in baseball, will assist him in football as well.
The Chiefs will be in the new District B-3 with Canton, Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Seiling and Southwest Covenant.
