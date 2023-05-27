What a difference a year has made for the Waukomis football program.
Rustin Donaldson was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach the last day of school, inheriting a team that had gone 0-10 in 2021.
The Chiefs, with only four seniors, went 4-6 last fall and have even higher expectations after having a successful team camp at Balko this week where they went against the host Balko-Forgan Bulls, Tyrone, Boise City and Okeene among others.
“It’s like night and day from where we were last year,’’ Donaldson said. “The kids know all the schemes offensively and defensively. We know the expectations now.’’
Waukomis has gone from two (Donaldson and Brian Helberg) to four coaches with former Deer Creek-Lamont coach James Jones being hired as the line coach and recently graduated Pittsburg (Kan.) State star Braylen Brewer joining the staff this summer.
“That’s huge,’’ Donaldson said. “We can divide up better in individual groups. We have a lot of eyes to look at films where you can make corrections.’’
All-Star tailback-linebacker Ricky Woodruff, who graduated, will be replaced by a committee of backs — sophomore Ethan Brueggemann, senior Tanner Metcalf and freshman Wyatt Smith.
“They are not at Ricky’s level yet but they are all solid running backs,’’ Donaldson said. “None of them are very big, but they have good speed. There wasn’t a lot of separation between them. We feel good we can rotate them around.’’
Donaldson likes a rotation where each back can stay fresh.
Senior fullback Bip Altamirano is proven as a runner and a blocker. He has been particularly effective in running the ball out of a formation designated for a Utah pass (short pass to fullback).
“Bip is the guy who can get the tough yards,’’ Donaldson said. “We love to spread the ball around and not have to key on one guy,’’
Senior Kino Richards established himself as the heir apparent to the graduated Dallas Ives at quarterback.
“He is looking good,’’ Donaldson said. “He runs the options well and throws the ball well on the run. I don’t know the last time he played quarterback, but he’s picked up things really well and has been a good vocal leader. He gets people in the right places.’’
Malachi Givens has been moved to tight end from the interior line where WHS has three players back with starting experience — Clayton Beckett, James Allison and Landyn Coffey. Givens replaces the graduated Tyler Vanover.
Altamirano has been moved to middle linebacker to replace Woodruff. He moves well from side to side and has a “good nose for the football,’’ Donaldson said.
Coffey is back in the two technique as is Allison. Beckett is at defensive tackle.
“Our defense looks good at times in camp,’’ Donaldson said. “We held our own when we went against the good teams.’’
Waukomis has been able to avoid injuries in the off-season besides the usual bumps and bruises.
Donaldson felt his team “didn’t act like an 0-10 team’’ in the off-season a year ago but expectations are higher after the 4-6 campaign.
“We have amped up to another level,’’ he said. “We were disappointed we didn’t make the playoffs last season. We felt we were going to make it last year but it didn’t happen that way. That left a bad taste in their mouth. They have been working hard in the weight room. It’s been awesome.’’
The three-day camp was good for bonding as the Chiefs spent the night at the school, playing Madden Video Games together. Donaldson said seniors Altamirano, Richards, Coffey and Metcalf have taken a strong leadership role.
Brewer was a Division II national champion in the 400 meters this spring. He played quarterback and running back at Maud and provides some youth on the staff, Donaldson said.
“We’re really excited about getting him,’’ he said.
The Chiefs will lift weights Monday through Thursdays during the summer and will go to Covington-Douglas’ five-on-five passing league on June 22, 26 and 29.
“That’s going to work out good for us,’’ Donaldson said.
Fall practice will begin on Aug. 7.
