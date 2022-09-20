Garber defeated Drumright in a shootout and OBA upset top-ranked Seiling, backed by big performances by key players.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun continued to stake his case for being the best signal-caller in the area. When it mattered most, in a match up with then-top-ranked Seiling, Boydstun came through.
Not only did he pass for two scores, he also ran four in to lead the Trojans to victory and the top spot in Class B in this week’s AP poll.
Boydstun completed 11 of 16 passes for 246 yards and added 136 yards on the ground.
Boydstun’s top target was wide receiver Harry Nunez, Nunez caught five passes for 103 yards and had an interception on defense.
The area’s rushing leader for week three was Garber’s Carson Bishop.
In a 70-50 win over Drumright on Thursday, Bishop accounted for seven total touchdowns. Six came on the ground, while one came as a pass catcher. Bishop accounted for 313 yards on the ground and caught three passes for 64 yards to lead Garber to the win and a vote in the Class B poll.
Pond Creek-Hunter had two standouts in the Panthers 48-24 win over Medford.
QB Ethan Ensminger completed eight of his nine passes for 113 yards and three scores but also had the best single-game rushing total by an area quarterback this season, running for 219 yards and three more scores.
Harrison Stapleton caught six of Ensminger’s passes for 106 yards and ran for 28 and two rushing scores.
Enid got its second win of the season, defeating Edmond North, 34-17 on Thursday.
On the ground the Plainsmen were led by senior running back Luke Rauh as he went over 100 yards for the second time this season, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Enid senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews found the end zone again, as he has in each game this season for the Plainsmen. Andrews caught six passes for 185 yards and a touchdown while running for 11 yards and another score.
Waukomis’ Ricky Woodruff led the Chiefs to a homecoming win over Kremlin-Hillsdale. Woodruff ran for 273 yards and four scores. Woodruff also completed a 27-yard pass in the 62-14 win.
Woodruff has six touchdowns and 440 yards over three games this season.
In Canton’s 54-8 win over Corn Bible, QB Luke Swartwood completed eight of 14 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Swartwood also had 58 yards rushing wit a touchdown. RB Brandon Day ran for 100 yards on three carries and scored twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.