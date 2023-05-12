PIEDMONT — Molly Dolan and Ally Nash combined for a no-hitter as NOC Enid’s softball team eliminated Western Oklahoma, 7-0, at the NJCAA South Central District Tournament Friday.
The Lady Jets, 25-22, broke a five-game losing streak in posting fourth-year coach Megan Hill’s first playoff victory. NOC Enid will face Connors at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Dolan walked two over her five innings while striking out three. Only one runner got as far as second. Nash retired all six batters that she faced.
“The pitchers did phenomenal,’’ Hill said. “The defense played well. It was not a walk in the park. They had some hard-hit balls that we had to make some good plays on.’’
Shortstop Kaycee Babek had four assists while second baseman Cam Alexander had three assists. There were two fly ball outs.
“Abby was grooving,’’ Hill said. “She was throwing strikes and hitting her locations. She just kept them off guard the whole game. We just played solid defense (no errors).’’
Nash, who was hit hard in a 7-2 loss to Rose State Thursday, “did a phenomenal job,’’ Hill said. She threw strikes and let the defense do the work.
“She threw the way we knew she could throw,’’ Hill said.
Hill said she took Dolan out after five to save her for the rest of the tournament. NOC Enid had the bases loaded in the fifth with a chance to end the game on the eight-run mercy rule but Western’s Kaylee Bradley got Sierra Woods to ground out to end the threat.
Brook Fleming was two-for-four with three RBI. Babek was two-for-three with a double. Alexander was two-for-four with two runs scored.
Dolan got all the support she would need when Alexander doubled in the first and came home on a single by Fleming..
The Lady Jets added two more in the fourth when Adi White singled and scored when Babek reached on an error. Babek scored when Anna Hester grounded out.
Fleming’s two-RBI single was the big blow in a four-run fifth. That scored Woods, who reached on an error and Alexander, who had singled. Fleming scored when Jaycee Foor reached on an error. Foor scored on the play as well.
Hill had a discussion with her team about leaving too many runners on base as they did (8) in the Rose State loss.
“We started to make adjustments,’’ she said. “We had some good at-bats. We took advantage of the opportunities they gave us.’’
Hill said the playoff win was significant for the program. The playoffs were wiped out by Covid in 2020. NOC Enid fell a game short of reaching the 2021 playoffs and were eliminated in two games last year.
The Lady Jets are commuting back and forth for the tournament.
“It’s all about the preparations,’’ Hill said. “We have the luxury of getting home and getting treatment in the training room. Those who need chiropractic appointments can go. We’ll utilize the rest of the day getting our rest.’’
