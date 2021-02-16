HELENA, Okla. — Kale Pierce and his Timberlake Tigers were savoring a 55-43 victory over Cherokee Strip Conference rival Burlington in the finals of the Class B Area I District 3 tournament Saturday at the THS gym.
For one day, at least, they didn’t have to worry about the double whammy of bad weather and COVID-19, which has sidetracked much of the basketball season.
“This definitely has been my toughest year in coaching,’’ said Pierce, who doubles as the Timberlake superintendent. “There’s been stress all the way around. It’s been hard to gain any traction because you don’t know what’s going to be thrown at us.’’
Timberlake also had to overcome a late start because of reaching the Class C state finals in football. The Tigers, though, appear to be peaking at the right time. Timberlake, 12-6, has won five straight, including a 41-38 squeaker over Kremlin-Hillsdale in an elimination game Friday.
“It’s been hard to get consistency,’’ Pierce said, “but we’re moving in the right direction finally. It’s been an odd year. We have had key guys out for stretches because of quarantine. We have a lot of new faces in new roles.
“We have tried hard to keep things as simple as we can. Everything we’re learning is new to these guys. Everytime we felt like we were going somewhere, we would have two or three kids miss some games. Being without everybody in practice is a big thing. It’s hard to put in new things when you have guys that are contributing being out.’’
Pierce had expected a tough district. The Tigers had split with Kremlin-Hillsdale in the regular season (49-45 loss on Jan. 21 and a 60-47 win on Feb. 5) and fell to Burlington, 61-57 in the third-place game of the Cherokee Invitational on Jan. 9.
Timberlake was able to break a tight game in the last few minutes Saturday.
“Kremlin-Hillsdale has always been a tough matchup for us,’’ Pierce said. “It was good to get out of there with a win. We definitely did things better today (Saturday). We played a lot better on defense and we were more focused and did the right things on offense.’’
The Tigers had balance through the tournament. Cade Redding, the team’s leading scorer, had 10 points in both games. J.J. Pippin had a game-high 14 against Burlington and seven against Kremlin-Hillsdale. Merric Judd had 11 against Burlington and eight against Kremlin-Hillsdale. Cameron Brewer had nine against Burlington. Dylan Schlup had eight against Kremlin-Hillsdale and six against Burlington. Jack McCoy had three in both games. Ethan Jenlink had five against Kremlin-Hillsdale and two against Burlington.
“Burlington focused in more on Cade today,’’ Pierce said, “but he didn’t get frustrated. He didn’t force things. He let things develop. He still got 10 points and he made things happen for his teammates. That was good to see.’’
Judd, the team’s second leading scorer, “has been doing a really good job leading us,’’ Pierce said. He was missed when he was out for two weeks because of COVID.
“That was a really long two weeks because he is such an important part of what we do.”
Pippin has recovered from an ankle injury, which bothered him in the football playoffs. He is athletic and has battled well against bigger bodies, Pierce said. Pierce tried to talk him out of playing this year, but the junior said he was fine and made an impact after sitting out a week.
“He’s made a big difference,’’ Pierce said. “He is a winner.’’
Brewer and Schlup did not play last season. Brewer, with the Elks concentrating on Redding, was able to get open “and hit some big shots ... he is getting open looks. He can definitely hit from the corner and he did some good things on defense, too.’’
Schlup “played really good the last two days,’’ Pierce said. “This has been a big adjustment for him because he hasn’t played in several years. He is getting his feet under him and is figuring what’s going on. He’s made a huge difference the last two games.’’
McCoy, who missed last season because of a freak cross country injury, “is always in the right spot on defense and helps facilitate the offense really well. He understands when you need to pull it out. It’s good to have a kid like that on the floor to settle things down.’’
Jenlink, the Tigers’ quarterback in football, has been a “solid rotation guy,’’ Pierce said. “He’s an athletic kid who can hit a shot or get a rebound ... he adds a lot of depth.’’
Pierce said the 41-20 loss to Tyrone in the football finals has made the Tigers hungrier.
“I always think football and basketball feed off of one another,’’ Pierce said. “They want to be successful at everything.’’
The Tigers and No. 6 Leedey (16-2) will meet in the regional winners bracket semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Leedey, weather permitting. Leedey beat Sharon-Mutual, 59-23 in its district final. Timberlake is still smarting from losing at the buzzer on a three-point shot to the Bison last season.
“We’re hoping for a different outcome this time,’’ Pierce said. “We led most of that game. Hopefully, we play as well as we did Saturday and can give them a game.’’
