The Outlaws came away with two runaway wins in their matchup with the San Diego Guardians on Friday and Sunday, despite several big red flags that could’ve shaped up for an upset win by the Guardians.
Enid came into the series on the heels of an emotional win in the Conference Finals against the Houston Push, which ended up coming down to a win-or-go-home Game 3 in Enid. The Push was one of only two teams to beat the Outlaws this season and the two teams finished tied with a record-breaking 22-2 regular season record.
It was also the team’s first non-conference game this season, and although the Outlaws held the league’s best record, they had no idea how they stacked up against other conferences.
But most importantly, Enid was put in the difficult position of entering the game without one of its top playmakers and leaders, Lindy Waters III.
Waters, who averaged 14.1 points per game during his first and only season in Enid, signed with the Spanish professional basketball club Palmer Alma Mediterranean Palma during the Outlaws’s series with the Push.
The former Oklahoma State guard started 104 games for the Cowboys and was second team All-Big 12 in 2020.
Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal said Lindy will also be playing on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s summer league team this year.
The Outlaws appeared to not miss a beat without Waters in the lineup, defeating the Guardians by an average of 33 points per game, to advance to the TBL Finals.
Still, Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal said Waters’s absence has made a huge impact on the team.
“There’s a big difference without Lindy,” Corporal said. “You miss that 6-7 point guard, because Lindy brought such a different phase to the game. His level of play is high, his motor skills, his IQ … I could tell the difference.”
Corporal said he’s happy for Waters and that his goal has always been to get his players in a position where they can continue their career at the next level. Although, Corporal admitted that a selfish part of him wished that Waters could stick around for the rest of the season, he knew it was the perfect opportunity for him.
“I told him, ‘You’ve got to take the opportunity, because this is what you worked for, this is why you went to Oklahoma State, and why you were All-Big 12 and all that at Oklahoma State, to get to this level. You didn’t go to school and get all these honors to play in the TBL,” Corporal said. “I think we got him ready.”
Waters’s senior season was cut short due to COVID-19, and due to league’s being shut down and travel restrictions, he was left without any options for continuing his career until Outlaws general manager Brian Jamison reached out to him through social media in March.
Corporal said he believes Waters would’ve been playing for an international squad already if the pandemic hadn’t gotten in the way. Now after a season in Enid, he’s got an international contract and spot on an NBA Summer League roster.
“He’s an NBA player, he can play in the NBA. He may be like a year or two away, but he needs to get with the right team and a little luck, and he can play at the next level,” Corporal said.
Waters was sidelined for two weeks due to an ankle sprain in May. During that time, newcomer Devin Harris stepped over for Waters as the primary ball handler and helped lead the Outlaws during a crucial stretch of the season where the Outlaws were trying to re-right the ship after back-to-back losses.
When Waters came back, Harris continued to handle the point guard duties, which freed up Waters to play in a more natural combo guard role. Waters tied a season-high with 31 points in Outlaws first game of the playoffs, knocking down 12 of his 14 attempts in a 130-109 win over Omaha’s Finest.
With Waters gone for good, the rest of the guards Enid guards will need to pick up the slack. Omega Harris and Kyle Steward both played increased minutes during the Guardians series.
“Our rotation guys have had to step up because of Lindy being gone,” Corporal said. “He’s sorely missed. Guys have stepped up and picked it up though, but we miss him a lot and we wish the best for him.”
The Outlaws will face the Syracuse Stallions in a three-game series starting in Syracuse, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 21.
