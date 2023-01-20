Drummond’s boys were ready for a second shot at Garber after defeating Covington-Douglas, 57-32 in the semifinals of the 99th annual Skeltur Conference Tournament Friday at Stride Bank Center.
The defending champion Wolverines reached the finals by outlasting Pond Creek-Hunter, 64-55. They will meet at 6:20 p.m. Saturday for the championship which the Wolverines won over the Bulldogs, 54-46 last season.
Garber’s girls dominated Waukomis, 73-32 in search of their fifth straight championship. Dover’s defense smothered last year’s runnerup Drummond, 30-18 to reach the 5 p.m. championship game.
Colten Dillingham set the stage for the Bulldogs by scoring 14 of his 18 points in a 22-9 first quarter spurt, They were clearly motivated by last year’s loss in the finals.
“All of our guys were there last year,’’ said Drummond coach Brady Kokojan. “They are looking forward to it. It’s exciting to get another chance. We have a lot of respect for Garber. It will be a good battle for us.’’
Dillingham hit all four of his three-point attempts in the opening period.
“That got to us going,’’ Kokojan said. “Everyone stepped up.I was proud of them for playing so hard.’’
Garber 64,
PC-Hunter 55 (B)
The Wolverines never trailed in the game, thanks to starting the game off with a 22-4 run forcing the Panthers to play catch up.
Pond Creek-Hunter got as close as 53-49 after a Jackson Jones field goal with 2:23 left.
Garber, though, hit its free throws when they needed to with Kooper Hughes hitting two charity tosses with 1:17 left and Colton Steinert adding two more with 42.7 seconds left to make it 61-51.
“We felt it would come down to who set the tone early,’’ said Wolverines coach Fletcher Reed. “We came out with a lot of energy and moved the ball well which gave us the lead at halftime (34-19) and made a lot of difference.’’
Tyler Butcher had 16 and Mark Bishop 15 for Garber. Jackson Jones hit four threes in leading the Panthers with 18 points.
Garber 73,
Waukomis 32 (G)
The Lady Wolverines had an early KO punch with a 19-5 first quarter spurt and never looked back.
Garber had three players in double figures — Kamilah Gay and Alyssa Johnson with 22 and Leila Washington with 16. Kynslee Cue had 12 for the Lady Chiefs.
“I was real proud of our defense,’’ said Garber coach Jamie Davis. “We were real active and we were strong on the boards.’’
Dover 30,
Drummond 18 (G)
The Lady Longhorns held the Lady Bulldogs to three second half points after leading 20-15 at halftime.
Drummond was only one of 16 from the field in the second half with the lone field goal coming from Kate Spring with 6:04 remaining.
Karlee Harviston led the Lady Longhorns with 16 points, 11 coming in the first half.
“I’m always telling the girls that defense comes down to whoever wants it the most,’’ said Dover coach Matt Peck. “So far they have accepted the challenge of being a real good defensive team. We didn’t do anything on offense but we kept our composure through the finish line.’’
“We came out flat,’’ said Drummond coach Kylie Vestal. “We did a lot of things that we weren’t suppose to. It comes down how hard you want to play and how much you want it. We missed a lot of easy shots. You can’t do that against a team like Drummond.’’
In consolation action:
Pioneer 29, Pond Creek-Hunter 24 (G) — Pioneer used a 15-9 fourth quarter spurt to reach the consolation final. Kieren Haugen had 11 points to pace the attack.
Dover 51, Waukomis 38 (B)
Orlando Lozano scored 17 points, including three treys to lead the Longhorns. Blake Landwehr had 15 for Waukomis.
Covington-Douglas 46, Cimarron 11 (G)
Allie Stowers and Kelsey Kramer both scored 13 points for the victors.
Pioneer 45, Cimarron 43 (B)
Marcellous Owens hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Mustangs the win. Ty Parker and Hanson Hedges had 15 and 14 points for PHS. Jacob Ocanas had 17 for at the Blazers.
