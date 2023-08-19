Enid’s boys, coming off a championship at their own invitational last week, will be stepping up in competition at the Deer Creek Edmond Invitational Saturday.
Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck has entered his team in the elite boys, which will start at 8 a.m. It will be the first 5K race of the season.
“The boys’ goal is to make it to state,’’ DeClerck said. “We’re competing against the cream of the crop. This will give the boys an idea of where we stand at the beginning of the season and see how much more work we have to do to get there.’’
EHS will go with its same lineup — Blake Jensen, who was last week’s individual champion; Carson Nault, Camryn Gantt, Wyatt Hannick, Matthew Reames, Landon Jung and Zane Briix. Hudson Plummer will be the No. 8 runner as Deer Creek allows teams to have eight runners to compete.
DeClerck said the goal is to finish in the top eight after being 12th a year ago.
“I think that is very realistic,’’ he said. “The team is very confident after last week and I think that will carry over tomorrow.’’
The girls are in the emerging varsity class at 8:20 a.m. EHS coach Mark Johnson said the team’s youth was the reason he put them there instead of the elite class. He plans to put them in the elite class next year.
“This being a full race will give us a chance to see where we at this time,’’Johnson said. “We’re really excited about it.’’
The girls were second to Guthrie at their own meet but the average time (14:30) over the two miles was a minute and 40 seconds faster than they did last year at the same meet.
The Pacers will go with the same lineup of Eglan Gomez, Cassidy Lebeda, Esmeralda Solis, Gabrielle Hunter, Jaden Severe, Sophia Faulk and Camry Carmichael.
Johnson said he did not add an eighth runner because he wanted his younger, inexperience runners to go the two-mile JV race.
“It’s best for them now,’’ Johnson said.
