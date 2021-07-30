ENID, Okla. — Those interested in signing up for the Wheat Capital Classic golf tournament on Aug. 7-8 will need to fill out their entry forms before the 6 p.m. deadline on Aug. 4.
All participants must have a registered handicap, or will be forced to go off with the championship flight. Those 50 years and older can participate in the senior flight from the black tees.
Entry costs $100 and $70 for members, including range balls, two days of green fees, a tee prize. Golf carts will cost extra. Payment can be made on the day of the event, and entry forms can be found in the pro shop. You can also sign up by calling (580) 234-3080.
The tournament will be a two-day individual event flighted by handicap. Prizes will be given out for both gross and net scores. There will also be closest to the pin challenges both days.
Saturday’s tee times will be made available Aug. 5
