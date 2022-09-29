Winless Deer Creek-Lamont (0-4) is trying to stay positive as the Eagles prepare to host 1-2 Sharon-Mutual in a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday.
The Eagles have been outscored 200-0 so far after falling to No. 1-ranked Timberlake, 56-0, but first-year coach James Jones is seeing progress.
“Our focus is on us,” he said. “We’re going out and fight(ing) until the clock reads zeros. There are two things that we can control, and that’s attitude and effort. We have some kids that are playing as hard as they can. If we continue to do that, we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Trojans beat Beaver, 38-14 in their opener, followed by back-to-back losses to Canton, 62-14 and Medford, 30-24 last week in their District C-1 opener.
Sharon-Mutual had 641 yards in total offense against Medford, but turned the ball over four times to none for the Cardinals. The Trojans’ touchdowns came on a 17-yard run by Hutch Bagget, a 32-yard run by Dakota Walker, a two-yard pass from Walker to Kaden Spray and a 73-yard run by Braydon Thompson.
“They have a good-sized team,” Jones said. “They know what they are doing. To put ourselves in a position to win, we’re going to have to get after it.”
DCLA will stick with Dawson Scott, who was three of 15 passing for 19 yards against Timberlake. Logan Sutherland and Dane Schneeberger will be at receivers.
“Dawson has taken control of the team,” Jones said. “Dane has good hands and he’s not afraid to hit someone. We feel with his height and speed, Logan can be a standout wide receiver.”
Jones said it’s important for DCLA to put a drive together and score.
“It all goes back to the fundamentals,” Jones said. “We’ve got to do our jobs and block and tackle and put our noses to the grindstone and do the work.”
Jones is looking for “small victories.”
“We’re seeing improvement, but we have to be able to catch the football and protect the quarterback,” he said. “We’re still looking for our breakout moment.”
DCLA didn’t score a touchdown last year until week 8 when it beat South Coffeyville, 28-14.
The series is tied 5-5 with Sharon-Mutual winning the last meeting, 30-6 in 2017.
