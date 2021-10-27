LAMONT — It had nearly been a year since the last time Deer Creek-Lamont scored a point of any kind in a football game, but last Friday the Eagles did more than just put points on the board, knocking off South Coffeyville, 28-14, at home.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Eagles, which included a forfeited game in last year’s playoffs. The Eagles entered the game having lost all seven games this season by way of the mercy-rule.
The Eagles entered the season expecting to have some growing pains with just one senior returning from last year’s 3-5 squad. Still, the team needed to find a way to put a positive note on the season, and with three games remaining a home matchup against the winless Lions seemed to be a rare opportunity to do so.
It’s not as if the Eagles haven’t come close this season. They’ve been in the redzone on multiple occasions, but all resulted in turnovers or a turnover on downs.
Ben Lowery got the big score on a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give DCLA its first lead of the season. Laker Ingram extended the lead to two scores in the second on a five-yard run.
“I was really happy for the kids,” DCLA head coach Justin Schanbacher said. “It’s tough going that long and we played some really good teams.”
Pulling out the win wasn’t easy. The Eagles had six turnovers in the game, and allowed the Lions back within a possession heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles got a big boost from its lone senior, Cutler Smith, who finished the game with three catches for 143 yards and had the longest touchdown of the game on an 88-yard touchdown catch from Dane Schneeberger.
“I’ve talked about how we’re young and inexperienced, but you can’t leave out Cutler.” Schanbacher said. “He’s matured a lot and he’s been our leader on the team. For not only us to win at home in his senior year, but also he had a great game — I’m just really happy for him.”
Schanbacher said the thing that set this team apart, was it’s willingness to accept its limitations this season and continue to have a positive attitude regardless.
“They’ve really been understanding of that, and they’re the easiest group of guys to coach, because they come to practice with a good attitude, they’re coachable and I really enjoy being around them,” he said.
The Eagles will look to continue its success from last week, when it travels to Welch (5-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. After that, they’ll have one more home game against Copan (1-7).
