For the Enid News & Eagle
LAMONT — Deer Creek-Lamont scored a moral victory in a 34-12 loss to District C-1 rival Sharon-Mutual Thursday night.
The Eagles dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in C-1 with the loss but DCLA scored its first points of the season and held an opponent to under 40 points for the first time this season.
The visiting Trojans even their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the district.
“We had a lot of small victories tonight,” said DCLA coach James Jones. “A lot of good things happened for us. We had four or five defensive stops and a goal-line stand. We got off the bus and played and improved and got better as a team. We’ll take those small victories and move forward as a team.”
Freshman quarterback Dawson Scott ran for both of DCLA’s touchdowns. The Eagles had been shut out in their first four games.
“That’s a big deal for us,’’ Jones said. “We had a couple of drives stall out in the red zone. The big thing was that our freshman quarterback improved. A week ago (in 56-0 loss to Timberlake) he was throwing the ball up for grabs. He came out tonight and threw some good passes.”
DCLA put some blitzes in for the Trojans, Jones said.
“We let our ears back and go,” Jones said. “The kids played hard and had some success on defense.’’
Linebacker Dane Schneeberger stood out, Jones with a couple of tackles for losses.
“He has stepped up and has become a force for us on defense,’’ Jones said. “He was playing downhill and coming hard. He is in the zone right now.’’
Laker Ingram had an interception for the Eagles.
“We needed some of those small victories,’’ Jones said. “We know we can play right now. We just got to get up and do it.’’
Sharon-Mutual coach Aaron Marlatt said he held out a couple of players for precautionary reasons. The Trojans led only 12-0 at halftime.
He said freshman quarterback Hunter Dennis threw the ball well and Dakota Walker stood out on defense.
“We had a rough week of practice this week,’’ Marlatt said. “It was pretty sloppy tonight. I don’t want to take anything away from Deer Creek-Lamont, but I was not pleased at all tonight.’’
DCLA will visit Medford next week while Sharon-Mutual will host Tyrone.
