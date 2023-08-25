Kremlin-Hillsdale and Deer Creek-Lamont squared off in the season opener on Thursday, and it was all DCLA, securing a 60-14 victory over the Broncs at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
“We have to keep getting better,” DCLA head coach Mike Claflin said. “We can’t rest on one night like tonight. It is an ongoing progression.”
Freshman quarterback Will Muegge racked up five passing touchdowns on the night, including three to sophomore wide receiver Dawson Scott.
“Will Muegge is an incredible, young, talented freshman kid,” Claflin said. “I think the bullets were flying really fast in the first part of the game, but as the game settled in, he took over.”
DCLA’s defense came out on fire to start the game, as Dawson Scott blocked a punt and a Lincoln Taylor interception made it 14-0 Eagles early in the game. Claflin said the fast start on defense was a big part to the team’s success on Thursday.
“We came out and hit a couple of big plays, and just chased the momentum,” Claflin said. “I was waiting for that to happen and that is a sign of progress.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale quarterback Tyler Smith fired back with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Wright. Smith ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 14-8.
That was all Kremlin could muster up on offense. Miscues and turnovers cost the Broncs in the first half. Kremlin-Hillsdale’s three turnovers resulted in 21 points for the Eagles. Three passing touchdowns from Will Muegge, including two to Dawson Scott, added to the first half score, making it 44-14 at the break.
Muegge kept it going in the second half, throwing for two more touchdowns, eventually ending the game in the third quarter and giving the Eagles the Week Zero victory.
Playoffs are on the Eagles’ minds as the season goes on, but Claflin knows it is one game at a time.
“This district is tough, tougher than a $2 steak. Every week you’re going to have to play your best,” he said.
Deer Creek-Lamont will take on Pond Creek-Hunter next Thursday at 7 p.m. at DCLA. Kremlin-Hillsdale will look to bounce back next Thursday, when it travels to Corn to take on Corn Bible Academy.
