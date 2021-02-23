BROKEN ARROW — Enid’s Chance Davis and Johnny Villa punched their tickets to Saturday’s Class 6A state wrestling tournament by finishing fourth at the Eastern Regional at Broken Arrow High School.
Davis, a defending state champion, saw a long winning streak end when he was pinned by Braden Anderson of Broken Arrow in 5:04 in the 170-pound semifinals.
Davis came back to beat Dax Hughes of Stillwater, 6-4 in the consolation semifinals, but injury-defaulted to Gabriel Roland of Ponca City in the third-place match.
It’s the third time in a row Davis has qualified for state. That matched the school record held by Jason Glenn.
Villa, who had qualified for state in 2019, lost in the 182-pound quarterfinals to Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow, 9-3. He came back to beat Gatlin Wilson of Stillwater, 8-6 and pinned Landon Newlin of Ponca City in 3:34 to reach the consolation finals.
Villa fell to Gavin Koehler of Union, 6-4 in a sudden-victory overtime for third place.
Villa and Davis will wrestle the fifth-place finisher from the Western Regional in the first round of the state tournament Saturday at State Fair Arena. Davis is scheduled to face Jamie Watts of Midwest City. Villa will go against Conner Columbus of Yukon.
“We’re excited for those kids,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We had some hard-fought matches today. Wrestling is tough.’’
Holland said Davis’ forfeiture was for cautionary reasons and he should be OK for state.
Daigen Gibbens fell just short of qualifying for a second straight year at 160 pounds. He was pinned by Putnam City’s Tyler Hunter in 1:49 in the fifth-place match. He won two matches in consolations before falling in the semifinals by Owasso’s Braxton Bacon, 7-6.
Carlos Alvarado, another state qualifier, was 1-2 at 220. He was pinned by Deer Creek Edmond’s Carter Erickson in 39 seconds in the consolation quarterfinals.
Trinit Zweifel, another returning state qualifier, was 1-2 on the day, falling to Union’s Noah Smith in the consolation quarterfinals, 8-3.
“Carlos, Trinit and Gibbens all wrestled well today,’’Holland said. “We just didn’t have enough to get it done.’’
Seth Melvin was 1-2 at 285. He was pinned by Jakobe Sanders of Stillwater in 1:29 in the consolation quarterfinals.
