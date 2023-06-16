New Enid Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow doesn’t take office until July 1, but he is already tasked with a big hire — Enid’s new athletic director.
Billy Tipps, who had been in Enid for four years, has left for Arkansas and the hiring process is underway.
Darrow said he hopes to have a candidate to recommend to the school board before Tipps leaves on June 30 when his contract expires, but also said that he does not expect any action on the topic at the regular school board meeting June 19.
Darrow has an idea of what he is looking for in a potential hire.
“Being an athletic director is a big job, especially at the 6A level,” Darrow said. “It’s about coordinating, not only at the high school level, but also with middle schools and the development of our players as they move up from elementary to middle school and to high school.”
Tipps began monthly coaches meetings and that’s something Darrow hopes will stay with whoever the hire is.
He also wants more crossover in athletes, seeing athletes play multiple sports in different seasons.
The hiring, the first of Darrow’s tenure, will possibly come before current Superintendent Darrell Floyd leaves office, also on June 30.
“I was in the hiring committee when Billy was hired years ago,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity anytime you can get somebody to bring in. It’s a good opportunity to bring in someone with new life and new ideas and continue building on positive momentum.”
Darrow is open to people both in and out of the Enid system.
“It’s wide open at this point,” he said.
Enid has never hired a female athletic director. Donna Bunch was assistant athletic director. Lyndsay Watts currently is the assistant athletic director.
Darrow could not comment on who has applied for the job.
