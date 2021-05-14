Enid senior Ruben Daniels hasn’t forgotten his roots as he preapares to run in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters at Saturday’s Class 6A state track meet at Edmond Santa Fe.
As a fifth-grader at McKinley, he would meet Kareem Sears, who would end up coaching him at EHS. He asked what he needed to do to be successful in track.
Through Sears, he met EHS distance coach Justin DeClerck, who got him in touch with Jenks America Track club Mike Carver, whom Daniels has gotten to run for on the national stage and be an AAU Junior All-American.
“Those guys mean the world to me,’’ Daniels said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I know I wouldn’t be running at the level I am now. It’s been kind of crazy. They have made my athletic journey special.’’
“I loved watching him grow and become the young man he is today,’’ Sears said.
Daniels had to overcome COVID-19 not only canceling his junior track season, but the regionals and state meets of his cross country season last fall when he contracted the disease. He had injured a foot earlier after stepping into a hole.
“I had been really tired and under the weather,’’ Daniels said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I struggled with smell and taste. I’m not 100% back on smell and taste. I’m pretty fortunate that I didn’t have it too bad and I was able to recover from it quickly.’’
Daniels, though, still wasn’t able to go into his full workouts unitl the first of March. He runs anywhere from 25 to 40 miles a week but still had to be careful not to overdo it.
“If you haven’t run for a while, a lot of mileage can hurt you,’’ he said. “Missing last (high school) season was kind of a blessing because I was out of shape. It gave me time to train and do things right. Not having a summer season sucked. That kept me motivated to keep running forward. Not having a summer season was tough.’’
He plans to go to the Junior Olympics at the end of July in Jacksonville, Fla., but needs to compete at some qualifying events before that. His first national meet is at the end of June in Georgia.
The national stage helps put Saturday in perspective for him.
“I’m pumped up for it, but I’m definitely not going to make it any bigger than it is,’’ he said. “It’s just another meet. I’ll be running the same races I have all year. I won’t treat it any differently.
“A lot of times I’m just competing with myself to be the best version of myself that I can be. I plan on running in college and I want to get my times down eventually where I want them to be. That keeps me motivated.’’
So does a field that he says is the best he’s competed against in high school. Cayden Dawson of Bixby and Gabe Simonson of Mustang both broke the state 3,200 meter record recently.
Daniels won the 800 at the Ponca City regional with a 2:03.04. He was second in the 3,200 (10:04.65) and was third in the 1,600 (4:35.30).
For him, the strategy is placing high before times. Running three distance events is a challenge but a lot of runners will be doing the same. He will be competing against many of the runners he’s faced at state and summer the past few years. He said the 3,200 should be in the nine-minute range.
“There is still a lot of pressure,’’ Daniels said. “Even guys like me who have been doing it for several years and should be used to it, it’s still tough. A lot of guys mentally struggle with that.
“The hardest part is just waiting and waiting. Once a race starts, I’m ready to go. After the first race, I’m in a pretty good mentally. I’m just ready to go and the nerves go away. A lot of these guys I haven’t raced against this year, so I’m pumped up for it.’’
He is seeed No. 6 in the 3,200 (10:04.65) 10th in the 1,600 (4:35.30) and 13th in the 800 (2:03.04). Daniels said the higher compeittion can spur him to better things.
He doesn’t worry about a particular time because he says that will come as the summer goes along.
“I just want to place well and have a good time,’’ Daniels said. “You can never count on a race to be too fast or too slow or how it’s going to be … how you place is all that matters.’’
Daniels has talked to several colleges. He is leaning towards one school he doesn’t want to name. That coach has given him some times to shoot for during the summer.
“The bad thing about recruiting is all the coaches had before this season was your sophomore stuff,’’ Daniels said. “I haven’t been in peak shape yet. A lot will be dependent on how the summer goes. We’ll see how that goes. Hopefully, I can make All-American again.’’
State is a bench mark for him to see where he is shape wise.
“If the races are pretty fast, I will know what kind of shape that I’m in and where I am,’’ he said.
Daniels is concerned about the legacy he leaves at EHS. He said he was proud to have been part of Sears’ program.
“I have been thinking about that quite a bit,’’ Daniels said. “I just want to be rembered as somebody who came out here and worked his butt off every day and tried to make the people around me better.’’
Sears said he hopes Daniels can get a first or second or at least to the podium (top six).
“I’m extremely proud of him,’’ Sears said.
Daniels will be joined by three teammates — regional shot put champion Donovan Rieman, shot put, who is seeded fifh at 48-9; and regional runnersup J.J. Wheeler, seeded 13th in the 100 hurdles (16.01) and Maxwell Smith, seeded 15th in the 200 (23.14).
Sears said assistant Paul Raupe has done wonders with Rieman in his first year of compettion. He said Rieman “really takes to coaching.’’
Wheeler, who moved in from Texas last season, is another high achiever. He told Wheeler last year “I will get you to state and here we are.’’
Smith, a sophomore, has a bright future with two years of eligibility remaining, Sears said.
“He is my baby boy,’’ Sears said. “He was making baby steps this year, but he is toeing the mark.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.