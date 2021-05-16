Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Ruben Daniels ended his Enid High track career on a high note at the Class 6A state championships at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday.
Daniels exceeded expectations as he placed in three events — fourth, 3,200, 9:36.37; seventh, 1,600, 4:31.54; and 11th, 800, 2:02.46.
Daniels, who was the sixth seed going into the race, took almost 30 seconds off his regional time of 10:04.65.
He took almost four seconds off his regional time (4:35.30) in the 1,600 and bettered his 10th seed.
Daniels did take some time off his 800 (2:03.04) and bettered his 13th seed.
“He had a pretty good day, but this is exactly what the coaches thought he would do,’’ said Enid coach Kareem Sears. “The 3,200 went a lot better than we expected he would.’’
Sears had a 1:06.002 on his final lap of the 3,200, which was seven seconds faster than the two previous laps. He had ran a steady race with his second to seventh lap times going anywhere from 1:13 to 1:15.
“He was pretty impressive that last lap,’’ Sears said. “He knew he had to make a move — it was high risk, high reward. He ran a smart race. He passed a couple and put a lot of pressure on some of the other guys at the end.’’
Sears said Daniels — who will run national AAU meets with the Jenks America Track Club this summer — was pleased with his day.
“He has run with these guys all year,’’ Sears said. “He knows what he can do and he did it. We know he was going to leave his mark.’’
That mark will go beyond Saturday for the program.
“It let us know as coaches that we are doing something right,’’ Sears said. “Ruben left a legacy for the young boys coming up to shoot for. He left his mark. He went out the best way he could.’’
Daniels was the lone Plainsman to place Saturday, but Sears was happy with the other EHS performances.
J.J. Wheeler, seeded 13th in the 110 high hurdles (16.01), went under 16 seconds for the first time (15.48) in finishing 12th in qualifying. He was the first hurdler in more than a decade to qualify for state.
“That was the fastest time we have had in at least the last 11 years,’’ Sears said. “I’m very pleased with that.’’
Sears said he hopes Wheeler will try to walk on some place in football.
Sophomore Maxwell Smith, seeded 15th (23.14), was 12th in qualifying in the 200 meters in 22.70, his fastest time of the year.
“That was big for him,’’ Sears said. “He was in with the big dogs and held his own. He’s got a bright future.’’
Shot putter Donovan Rieman was ninth with a throw of 45-8½. He had thrown 48-9 in winning regionals.
“I just think he had a case of the nerves,’’ said Sears of Rieman, who was at his first state meet. “I’m proud of all four of them. They got to experience what it is like at the state meet.’’
The Pacers’ two qualifiers — Lauren Powell and Mya Rodriguez — failed to reach the finals of the girls’ 100 hurdles.
Powell was 11th in qualifying with a 17.30, just off her best time. She had been seeded 15th.
Rodriguez had a personal best time of 17.38, which bettered her regional time of 17.73, in finishing 13th. She had been seeded 16th. She said her goal was “not to finish last.’’
“They both ran very good races,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “Both of them gave 100%, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.’’
Powell has two more years left of eligibility. Rodriguez, a freshman, will be moving to Mississippi this summer.
The highlight for the EHS girls was accepting the state academic championship trophy. Fourteen members had grade point averages of 4.0. Several were on a state academic cross country championship team last fall.
“They worked very hard all year both in the classroom and on the track,’’ Bloom said. “I’m very proud of them.’’
