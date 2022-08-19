High school freshmen don’t always come in with experience on a national team in their sport.
But, after a big summer, Pacers’ volleyball player Bailey Daniel has that. She comes to Enid after having a summer competing for one of the higher tiers of amateur volleyball, playing for the Oklahoma Region Volleyball Association’s 14 Select team at the USA Volleyball All-Star tournament.
“Bailey played a crucial role in our front play, working in playing time in attacker driven positions on the net,” said Lee Johnson, coach of the OKRVA 14 Select All-Stars. “She provided a glue element to our roster with her ability to play multiple positions and help us be more successful.”
The Select team finished 15th in its age division at the USA Volleyball All-Star tournament in July.
“It was a fun experience,” Bailey said. “It was fun to go against the top girls from each state. It was different from what I’m used to in Enid. It helped me get better.”
One of the biggest things Bailey brought to the team was her drive, Johnson said.
“Bailey has a contagious drive,” he said. “Myself and coach Mike Freeman both spoke often of her will to improve each rep.”
Playing with that high-level competition helped a lot with her transition to prep volleyball, especially playing in 6A with the biggest schools in the state. In an all-star setting, the game moved faster, allowing Bailey to adjust better to her role at Enid.
Right now, that role is on the freshman and junior varsity teams, said Enid coach Gabe Watts.
“It gave me more competition and it was at a faster pace,” Bailey said. “When I come back to my high school team it feels like everything has slowed down.”
“I think the team helped her transition to Enid,” said Bailey’s father, Zach. “Just the experience she has had. It’s not just playing school ball, it was more competitive and gave her more experience.”
For the select team, Bailey was used to help create points close to the service line, something that helped showcase parts of her game.
“Bailey is a young talent with a high motor,” Johnson said. “I look forward to watching her success for years to come.”
Her place on the team next year, like all of the players, is not guaranteed. There is a tryout process and she will move up to the 15u team if she competes again next summer.
For now, her goals are to improve as she aims to play Division I volleyball in college. Her father said her goal is to play at Nebraska.
“I want to improve and get better,” she said. “I want to work on my game and getting myself out there.”
Daniel has yet to appear on the Pacers’ varsity team this season through its first week games.
