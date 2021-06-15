ENID, Okla. — David Allen Memorial Ballpark will host six teams for “Enid College Day,” a college showcase for high school teams to be evaluated by local college coaches.
NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield and his staff will be at Tuesday’s showcase, as Yukon and Piedmont kick things off at 11 a.m. Mustang and Weatherford will follow them at 1:30 p.m., and the Enid Plainsmen take on Kingfisher in the final game at 4 p.m.
Enid head coach Brad Gore said all six of the teams have kids that can play at the next level.
“All the teams in this are fairly talented and have some college players on all of them,” he said.
This is the third college showcase the team has been to, after already attending the University of Central Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma State University last Tuesday. They’ll travel to Seminole State College on June 21 for their final scheduled showcase of the summer.
Gore said he tries to play as many of his players as he can during these games so that college coaches can see all of his players.
“We just do this so our kids can be in front of college coaches,” Gore said. “Coach Mansfield and his staff will be there, so it’ll be good a thing all the way around.”
Gore said he expects to start Zane Wiggins on Tuesday against the Yellowjackets.
