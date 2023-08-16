There’s no place like home.
Just ask the Enid Pacers volleyball team, who fed off the crowd — including most of the Plainsmen baseball team — in sweeping Putnam City North, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-4), in their home opener at the EHS Competitive Gym for their first win of the season.
“The home crowd is great,” said Enid senior Loren Simpson. “They were loud and gave us hype. We were really energetic. We played with a lot of energy with smiles on our faces and we played hard.”
“It’s good to get the monkey off of our back,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts, whose team was coming off an 0-6 performance at the Sand Springs Tournament last week. We really appreciated the baseball boys coming out. It was a great crowd and a lot of fun.”
Watts credited the turnaround to using a different formation.
“It was just a different look,” he said. “We had people playing the same spots, just a little different. I gave us more options.”
Marissa Chavez served for 13 straight points in the third set to give the Pacers a 21-2 lead. Chavez had three digs.
Simpson, Chavez and Kynslee Rogers all served for four straight points in the second set.
Zoe Robinson served for five straight points, including one ace, to give the Pacers a 22-13 lead in the first set. Savannah Crawford finished off the game with a kill.
“Once we got it going, our serving was pretty good,” Watts said.
“Marissa was absolutely amazing,” Simpson said.
Kynslee Rogers had 13 assists and one dig.
Lauren Jackson was credited with seven assists, three kills and one dig.
Simpson had four kills.
Addy Polesky had seven kills, one block and three digs.
Emma Sullivan and Bailey Daniel both had two kills. Sullivan also had a dig. Robinson had three digs. Ella Branstetter had three digs.
“We were on tonight,” Watts said.
The Pacers will be back home Aug. 22 when they host Piedmont at the Competitive Gym.
