Four years ago, Blake Jensen’s mother, Kellie, told him he would need to go out for either football or cross country that fall.
Weighing only 100 pounds and “always being a runner,” the choice was obvious — cross country.
It’s been a wise decision, with the Enid High sophomore being in a position at Saturday’s regional at Ponca City to be the first Plainsman to qualify for state since Ruben Daniels and Anthony Carranza qualified in 2019.
Jensen has had four top five finishes this fall, including a fifth-place at the Oklahoma Big 7 meet last week. The Plainsmen will need to finish in the top seven as a team to qualify. If not, Jensen would need to be in the top seven among runners of non-qualifying teams.
“I’m feeling really good,” he said. “It’s just another meet to me. You have to leave it all out on the course.”
Jensen’s goal is to go under 18 minutes for the first time this season on the 5K course. He had an 18:02.32 at a meet at Ponca City last month.
“I know how to approach it,” he said. “Everyone needs to do their best. Nobody can doubt themselves. I’m going to have to really work for it on Saturday.”
Jensen was 90th as a freshman at regionals, which proved to be a learning year.
“I’ve learned how to run the 5K better,” he said. “I’ve been working on my running form a lot and focusing on my breathing after that. I’ve been working hard in practice and it’s coming together. You have to have a good mindset.”
The good mindset comes from being a coach’s son (dad Chris is Enid’s softball coach and a former baseball and football coach). Dad is his biggest supporter.
“You always need to be the best that you can be and treat everyone like they should be treated,” he said. “Running has been an escape for me. It helps me think about what is happening overall and puts me in a better mood. My dad has always been very supportive. I’ve learned from him.”
His confidence has been building since winning the Enid Invitational the first meet of the season. EHS coach Justin DeClerck said Jensen is the established leader.
“With Johnny (last year’s senior Ylitalo) gone, we needed someone to step up and it’s my job to do that,” Jensen said. “My team builds me up. We build each other up. Nobody is putting you down.”
Jensen has no particular strategy Saturday except to pass as many runners as possible.
“I usually just try to run my race,” he said. “If I see a guy in front of me, I try to creep up on him. I just start out what feels right and then go into my pace and it’s smooth sailing until the end. I have a good kick. It comes out of nowhere.”
He will be joined by Landon Jung, Zane Briix, Hudson Plummer, Matthew Reames, Camryn Gantt and Wyatt Hannick.
“Blake has done a great job of keeping everybody focused and their spirits up,” DeClerck said.
