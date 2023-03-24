{p class=”p1”}Kyra Criss went seven-of-eight with three home runs and eight RBI as Enid’s slow pitch softball team went 2-1 Thursday.{p class=”p1”}Criss was two-for-three with three RBI in a 21-0 rout of Glencoe at the Hennessey Tournament. Stella Stanley and Kinzley Lebeda also had three RBI.{p class=”p1”}The Pacers earlier lost to Pioneer, 13-3, despite Criss going two-for-two with a home run.{p class=”p1”}Enid ended the day by run-ruling Mulhall-Orlando, 10-0, in a regularly scheduled game at Pacer Field. Criss was three-for-three with two homers and four RBI. Macee Buck was two-for-two.{p class=”p1”}“Kyra had a great day,” said EHS coach Chris Jensen. “She has a track meet at Bartlesville Friday. I’m glad she didn’t have a track meet today.”{p class=”p1”}Enid, 8-5, will face Okarche at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hennessey Tournament.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you