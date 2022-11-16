After losing to Seiling in week nine, Covington-Douglas in on a two-game winning streak heading into the second round of the Class B playoffs against 9-1 Laverne.
The Wildcats got a victory over Cyril, 42-22 last week while Laverne extended its winning-streak to seven games with a win over Pond Creek-Hunter, 62-16.
"The weather isn't too bad for November," C-D head coach Brian Smith said just days after a snowstorm. "We would much rather be practicing than not. We got a little bit Monday, bu tit was more of a walkthrough."
C-D's only losses this season were a season opening loss to Timberlake, 28-26 and the loss to Seiling, 56-8.
"In the first game, we didn't know what to expect from this group. In my mind, we were replacing a lot of guys and just wanted to compete," Smith said. "We learend a lot about what we are made of."
The Seiling loss taught the team a lesson, said Smith.
"The Seiling loss I think you can learn a lot from," he said. "If you don;t bring your A-game you are going to get embarrassed, which we did that night. I think we could have gave a better effort."
While the losses hurt, they were two perennial powers in Class C — Timberlake and B — Seiling.
"I think you learn more from losses than you do from wins," Smith said.
Now, the Wildcats will face another test, Laverne dual-threat quarterback Felix Teal.
Last week, Teal gassed Pond Creek-Hunter for 164 yards and four scores on the ground, on just eight carries.
"He is a handful," Smith said of Teal. "He has great speed and great moves. He doesn't slow down when he makes his cuts. He is one of the best eight-man players in the state so that's a challenge. On top of that, their offensive line and defensive line are solid, not many flows from top to bottom."
Smith said the goal isn't to stop him, but to limit Teal.
"I don't know if you can stop him," Smith said. "I think you have to control him and noit let him have a career night on you. I don't think many people are going to stop him. If you get a chance to tackle him, you better get it done."
In a 40-38 win over Seiling — one of the Wildcats' and Tigers' two common opponents, Teal ran for 181 yards and three scores on 14 carries and passed for a touchdown.
C-D's offense runs through quarterback For Smith, another dual-threat type quarterback. But others will be needed to step up on defense, Smith said.
"We need to get hats to the ball," he said. "We need to tackle well in space. I think it's a team effort defensively. Offensively, I think we need to give Ford time to throw and run good routes. all the stuff we have been doing we need to do at a higher level."
The winner will face the winner of Keota at Weleetka. The winner will have home field advantage in that game.
