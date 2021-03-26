EHS track back in action at Choctaw
Enid’s track teams will be in action for the first time since spring break when the Pacers and Plainsmen go to the Choctaw Invitational.
Mya Rodriguez is coming off a second place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a third in the 300 hurdles at Moore on March 10. Maxwell Smith was third in the 400 for the boys.
“I told the boys if they compete to the best of their ability, winning will take care of itself,’’ Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears said. “We had a lot of boys work out over spring break so we’re pretty excited to go. This is a varsity meet only so we will have speed up, but we will be up to the task.’’
“We’re excited to run again,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “We have changed up our lineup in all four relays so we want to see how we do there. We will have some girls running in their first meet so we’ll see how they will do.’’
EHS tennis ready for Muskogee tourney
Enid’s boys and girls tennis teams will get a warm up this weekend at the Muskogee tournament before hosting the Enid Invitational on Monday.
The girls will play on Friday while the boys play on Saturday. It’ll be the Plainsmen’s and Acers’ first tournament since spring break.
“Some of the teams that will be at our tournament will be there, so this will be a good warmup for us,’’ said EHS coach Wade Rogers. “We’re pretty excited about it.’’
The boys lineup will have Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No. 2 doubles.
The girls lineup will have Alexia Garcia, No. 1 singles; Taylor Stotts, No. 2 singles; Crystal Archer and Alyssa Wall, No. 1 doubles and Madelyn Goins and Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles.
Covington-Douglas hosting track meet
Some 25 to 30 teams will be competing Friday at the annual Jesse James Invitational track meet at Covington-Douglas High School.
Field events will begin at 9:45 a.m. with running events starting at 10:15 a.m.
“We have been looking pretty good,’’ said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith whose team will be opening the season on Friday. “This is always a good meet. There is a lot of competition in track in Northwest
