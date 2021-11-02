Covington-Douglas could add some confusion to the prep playoff picture if the 5-4 Wildcats can upset 7-1 Pioneer in the final week of the regular season.
If Covington-Douglas (3-1 in district) beats Pioneer (4-0) and Garber (3-1) beats Olive (0-4), there would be a three-way tie for first for the B-1 title.
Since the teams would have split with each other, the winner would be decided by the Arkansas Plan (winner or loser getting up to or minus 15 points).
The Mustangs have 53 points compared to 37 for the Wildcats and 30 for Garber. If Pioneer and Garber both win, the Mustangs are first, Wolverines second and the Wildcats are third since Garber beat Covington-Douglas,40-32 on Oct. 22.
If Covington-Douglas wins and Garber loses, the Wildcats are the champs, Pioneer is second and Garber third.
Here is the playoff outlook for other area teams:
3A-1: Kingfisher and Anadarko, both 4-2, will be playing for third and fourth. The loser travels to the 3A-2 champion. The winner goes to the 3A-2 runner-up.
2A-1: Alva (2-4 in district) can force a three-way tie for fourth if the Goldbugs beat Chisholm (0-6) and Hennessey (3-3) loses to Luther (5-1) and Blackwell (3-3) loses to OCS (6-0).
Hennessey has minus seven in the tiebreaker while Blackwell has minus 14 and Alva minus 30. Blackwell has the tiebreaker over Hennessey. The Eagles have the tiebreaker over Alva. Alva has the tiebreaker over Blackwell.
A-1: Fairview (6-0) hosts Hooker (6-0) for the championship. Mooreland (4-2) has clinched third.
A-3: Watonga (1-3) hosts Hinton (1-3) with the winner getting the fourth and final playoff berth in the district. Cashion (4-0) has clinched the championship.
B-1: Laverne (4-0) can clinch the championship with a win at Shattuck (3-1).
If Shattuck wins and Balko-Forgan (3-1) beats Canton (0-4), there’s a three-way tie for first that be decided by the tiebreaker — Laverne (53), Balko-Forgan (37) and Shattuck (30).
Laverne has the tiebreaker over Balko-Forgan. Balko-Forgan has the tiebreaker over Shattuck.
If Laverne and Balko-Forgan both lose, Shattuck is the champ and Laverne is second.
Seiling (1-3) is hosting Turpin (1-3) for fourth.
B-2: Ringwood (4-0) has clinched the championship.
Pond Creek-Hunter (3-1) can clinch second by beating Cherokee (2-2) on Thursday.
If Cherokee wins and Okeene (2-2) beats Waukomis (0-4), there’s a three-way tie for second. Pond Creek-Hunter has 18 points compared to nine for Okeene and minus nine for Cherokee.
If Okeene loses, the Cherokee-Okeene winner is second. Okeene has the tiebreaker over Cherokee. Pond Creek-Hunter has the tiebreaker over Okeene.
C-1: Waynoka and Tyrone play for the district championship Friday with the loser getting second.
C-3: Timberlake (6-0) can clinch the championship with a win at home over Bluejacket (5-1). If Bluejacket wins and Wesleyan Christian beats South Coffeyville (0-6), there’s a three-way tie for first.
If Wesleyan Christian loses, the Timberlake-Bluejacket winner is the champion. Wesleyan Christian has the tiebreaker over Bluejacket. Timberlake has the tiebreaker over Wesleyan Christian.
The unbeaten Tigers are in a dominant position with 90 tiebreaker points compared to 71 for Bluejacket and 49 for Wesleyan Christian. Wesleyan Christian, mathematically, could not get first.
Medford (3-3) hosts Welch (3-3) for fourth.
