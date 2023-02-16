Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls and boys can punch their tickets to the Class A Area IV Tournament at the Stride Bank Center by winning games Thursday in regional semifinals at Cherokee.
The Lady Trojans, 20-2 and winners of 15 straight, face Laverne, 16-7, at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers have won five straight, including a 55-40 win over Shattuck in the district finals last week.
“They play a fast tempo and play hard with a lot of pressure,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We have a size advantage but they are really quick and play tenacious defense.”
The Lady Trojans, Roth said, will have to be patient and “make good basketball IQ decisions, especially when we have a fast break.”
Roth said Laverne is similar to Cherokee, who the Lady Trojans beat 45-39 in the district finals.
OBA’s boys, 9-14, winners of four of their last five games, face Shattuck (16-7) at 7:30 p.m. The Indians upset Laverne, 70-55 in the district finals.
“I like our chances, especially if we come to play like we did against Woodland (61-54 in district finals),” said OBA coach Trey Johnson. “It will come down to what teams are willing to make the 50-50 plays. We will have our hands full. We have had our highs and lows this season, but it prepares us for a game like this.”
OBA’s girls haven’t been to Area since 2010. The boys last went in 2015.
Covington-Douglas’ girls and boys both face Seiling, both 21-1, on the Wildcats’ home court at 6:30 and 8 in winners bracket games. C-D’s girls are 16-8 while the boys are 14-11 after both beat Pond Creek-Hunter in the district finals.
“It’s a little less nerve-wracking not being in an elimination game,” said C-D girls coach Ryan Donaldson. “At this point of the season, everybody is good, but they (No. 1-ranked Seiling) are one of the best teams in the state.”
“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said C-D boys coach Kenny Daugherty. “We’re excited about the opportunity. The win over Pond Creek-Hunter was huge.”
OBA will face the Covington-Douglas/Seiling winner in the regional finals Saturday at Seiling. The OBA-Laverne girls loser faces the Pond Creek-Hunter/Waukomis winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Seiling. The Seiling/Covington-Douglas loser faces the Shattuck-Cherokee winner at 6 p.m. Friday.
The OBA-Shattuck boys loser faces the Pond Creek-Hunter/Ringwood winner at 3. The C-D/Seiling loser meets the Laverne-Woodland winner at 7:30 p.m.
Garber’s girls and boys will try to clinch area spots in winners bracket games at Yale — the Lady Wolverines (21-3) against Summit Christian (20-4) at 6 and the Wolverines (18-7) against No. 4 Okay (21-2) at 7:30.
Summit Christian’s girls have won 13 straight, including a 46-35 win over Okay in the district finals. Garber pleased coach Jamie Davis in a 71-42 rout of Olive in its district final.
“We played like we were ready for the playoffs,” Davis said. “If we keep to our identity, I think we have a really good chance. We have gotten some games under our belt with a new personnel group (after injury to Leilah Washington two weeks ago) and I think we’re beginning to jell.”
Garber’s boys have won seven straight. Okay has won six straight, including an 88-52 rout of Summit Christian in the district finals.
“We’re excited about the matchup,” said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “They are ranked in the top four for a reason, but we are playing our best basketball at the end of the season, which is what you want to see.”
Thursday’s winners face the Ripley-Frontier winner, the girls at 6 and the boys at 7:30 in the regional finals. They will earn a berth at the Stride Bank Area.
The girls loser meets the Prue-Hominy winner at 6 Friday. The boys loser meets the Drumright-Hominy winner at 7:30 p.m.
Drummond’s boys, 20-6, meet No. 20 Southwest Covenant (15-8) in a 7:30 p.m. Area II winners bracket semifinals at Southwest Covenant. Southwest Covenant beat Wayne, 69-66 in its district final. The visiting Bulldogs have won nine straight.
“They are a long and tall team and very athletic,” said Drummond coach Brady Kokojan. “We were in the same spot last year against Arapaho-Butler and I think that will help prepare us. The more times you are in these situations, the better you handle it.”
The winner will face the Vanoss-Wetumka winner at 7:30 p.m. at Vanoss and will earn an automatic berth in the Area tournament at Shawnee next week. The loser meets the Stonewall-Dewar winner in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls and boys face different challenges in Class B regional winners bracket semifinals at Fairview.
The No. 20 Lady Broncs (19-6) face No. 12 Dover (21-5) at 6 p.m.
Dover has won five straight and 10 of its last 11. The Lady Broncs have won eight straight, including a 60-24 rout of Burlington in the district finals.
“I think we match up with them pretty well,” said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Randy Vaught. “They have a lot of quickness and like to press, but they have only eight girls on the team. We can go 10 deep, which could give them problems. We will have to shoot the ball well and be able to handle their press.”
The girls winner will face the Calumet-Lomega winner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fairview and goes to the Area tournament at Woodward next week. The loser faces the Geary-Cimarron loser at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The Broncs, 16-8, face Medford, 10-14, at 7:30 p.m. Kremlin-Hillsdale is riding the momentum of a 49-41 upset of No. 13 Timberlake Saturday. They have beaten Medford twice this season, 64-39 on Jan. 10 and 53-47 in the Cherokee Strip Tournament Jan. 21. The Cardinals have won three straight after going through a seven-game losing streak. They beat Dover, 55-31 in the district finals.
“Previous games don’t mean much now,” said Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “Beating Timberlake was an exciting win for us. We played well and tougher as a group and a team. Right now, the main thing is just to go and compete and play hard and see what happens. We have to take care of Medford first.”
The boys winner meets the Lomega-Calumet winner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The loser faces the Carney-Cimarron loser at 3 p.m. Friday.
