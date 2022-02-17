Garber is the main site for the regional basketball tournament for the first time in school history.
Which is more than welcome, with the 20-3 Lady Wolverines facing 19-4 Woodland at 6:30 p.m. and the 20-3 Wolverines meeting 16-5 Laverne at 8 p.m. Thursday in winners bracket semifinals. The winners advance to Saturday’s finals and punch their ticket to area.
“We feel like we have the best small school gym in the state and we’re proud to show it off,” said Garber girls coach Jamie Davis. “We just hope the weather will cooperate.”
Garber has won 14 straight. Woodland has won seven straight.
“We like our matchup,” Davis said. “We have to continue to play good defense and win the battle of the boards.”
Wolverines boys coach Fletcher Reed sees a physical matchup between the two schools, who have been past district rivals in football. Garber has won 11 of its last 12. Laverne has won six straight.
“We’re both physical and like to get after it,” Reed said. “It will come down to the offense that can handle the physicality the best. The homecourt is huge. We have had a good week of practice and we hope we can get up and down the floor.”
At Arapaho-Butler, Drummond’s girls (19-6) and boys (16-8) will be fighting the home court disadvantage. A-B’s girls are and the boys 21-4.
“This is a good matchup for us,” said Drummond girls coach Kylie Vestal. “We’re super excited to be in this situation. We’re going to be locked in and ready. We stress a lot to the girls that the first and third quarters have to be ours.”
“We match up pretty well,” said Bulldogs coach Brady Kokojan, “but they are ranked No. 5 for a reason. They shoot it well and they are quick and long. We have to play really good defense and we’ve got to come out firing. The key for us is to get off to a good start.”
At Fairview, Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls (19-5) and boys (13-11) face neutral court tests against No. 6 Arnett (23-3) and No. 10 Goodwell (21-3) at 6:30 and 8 p.m. respectively in regional winners bracket semifinals.
Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught reported nine players out of practice Tuesday because of the flu.
“We’re hoping we can get healthy pretty quick,” he said. “Arnett is good and athletic and can put the ball in the hole. They trap everywhere with a 1-3-1 zone. We have to limit turnovers and play good defense.”
Goodwell has won five straight, including a 60-32 rout of Waynoka in the district finals. The Broncs beat Shidler, 58-32.
In other games involving county teams:
At Garber
Pioneer girls (12-11) vs. Laverne (14-7), 1:30 p.m. — Elimination game after both teams fell in the district finals. Winner will face the Seiling-Shattuck loser at 6:30 p.m. Friday. PHS is trying to reach the area for the first time since 1998.
At Arapaho-Butler
Thomas girls (14-9) vs. Waukomis (12-10), 1:30 p.m. — Thomas had a three-game winning streak broken by Arapaho-Butler in district finals. The Lady Chiefs gave up 50 or more points in the Drummond loss for only the second time this season. Winner faces Frontier-Turpin loser at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Waukomis boys (13-9) vs. Cheyenne (9-10), 3 p.m. — Cheyenne has lost seven of its last nine. The Chiefs had a six-game winning streak snapped by Drummond in the finals. Winner faces Frontier-Texhoma loser at 3 p.m. Friday.
At Mooreland
OBA girls (16-7) vs. Texhoma, 1:30 p.m. — The Lady Trojans had a three-game winning streak broken by Frontier in the district. Texhoma (19-5) had a nine-game winning streak broken by Turpin, 52-45. Winner faces Arapaho-Butler/Drummond winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
OBA boys (10-13) vs. Mooreland (14-10), 3 p.m. — OBA has lost four of its last five. Mooreland is 4-4 in its last eight games. Winner faces Arapaho-Butler/Drummond loser at 8 p.m. Friday.
