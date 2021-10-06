Oklahoma Bible Academy is looking for its third win in a row on Friday, when it hosts The Cross Christian Academy (3-2) on homecoming.
The Trojans (4-1) have won their last two games by a combined 76 points after dropping their first game of the season to Regent Prep 67-22. Starting quarterback Bodie Boydstun completed 11 of 15 passes for 214 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team’s 52-6 win over Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.) last week.
OBA has won its four games by an average of 38 points per game, and hasn’t played in a game that was decided by less than 30 points.
Trojans head coach Chris Cayot said he’s been working to keep his players motivated for each week by finding ways that they can improve.
“You’re just constantly telling them that we haven’t gotten this thing figured out, and scores don’t tell us a whole lot at this point, because we’re playing lots of different kinds of teams,” Cayot said.
On Friday at 7 p.m., the Trojans will face a team with a very different organizational structure than their own. The Cross Christian Academy is a private school that serves Teen Challenge of Oklahoma to offer Christian rehabilitation to troubled teens.
“They have some really good athletes and football’s kind of an outlet for them,” Cayot said. “It’s not that they don’t take it serious, it’s just a little different approach there than public schools or teams in OSSAA.”
“It’s been an interesting deal getting to know their administration and coaches. We really look forward to meeting them.”
Their opponent has shown that they have the ability to put points on the board as well, but both came against out-of-state teams, and they’re two losses to Bluejacket and Claremore were by an average of 50 points.
The Trojans offense has been steady behind Boydstun, who is completing 52% of his passes this season with 12 touchdowns and is on pace to eclipse 1,600 yards through the air, which would match his total from last season.
Cayot has also been impressed with his play on the defensive side of the ball. The signal caller plays with his hands in the dirt on the defensive line alongside Jake Colby and David Dupire.
“Those three guys up front have done a really good job just setting the tone for us,” Cayot said “Part of their job is keeping (blockers) off the linebackers and getting pressure on the pass and just playing the run really solid.”
Waukomis (0-5, 0-0) at Cherokee (1-4, 0-0), Thursday, 7 p.m. — Cherokee and Waukomis both are looking to get into the win column after battling through difficult stretches to start the season.
Waukomis will be trying to pick up their first win under first-year head coach Kelly Husted, while Cherokee is looking to stop a three-game skid since defeating Sharon-Mutual 36-6. The Bryce Schanbacher-led Chiefs haven’t had it easy, though, it’s three losses have come to three teams that have combined for just won loss so far this season.
Waukomis has faced Waynoka (4-1), Garber (5-0), Class C runner-up Timberlake (5-0), Pioneer (4-1) and Covington-Douglas (2-3). The offense is averaging 12.8 points per game, but has scored just four touchdowns since its opener against Waynoka.
Cherokee is averaging 10 points per game, but has been held to 14 points in its four losses.
Thursday will be the 39th meeting between the two schools, with Cherokee leading the all-time series 21-17.
