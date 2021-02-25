JENKS — Enid’s Kade Couchman qualified for the A finals in four events Wednesday during qualifying for the Class 6A swim meet at Jenks High School.
Couchman qualified fourth in the 50 free (21.86) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (54.11). He teamed with Jaziel Estrada, Luke Denney and Statton Mantz to qualify fourth in the 200 free relay (1:33.38) and with Denney, Mantz and Weston Stewart to qualify seventh in the 400 free relay (3:30.91).
Dane Griffin qualified sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:02.57) despite being bothered by a back injury. Griffin is scheduled to go in both the 200 and 400 free relays Thursday taking Mantz’s place in the 200 and Stewart’s in the 400.
Denney qualified for the consolation finals in both the 50 free, ninth, 22.66, and 100 free, 16th, 51.57. Those who qualified ninth through 16th made the B finals.
Rogers and Mantz also qualified for the consolation finals. Rogers was 15th in the 100 back (1:02.39). Mantz was 16th in the 2:00.74.
Rogers, Estrada, Stewart and Brian Higbee qualified 11th in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.95.
Elsa Stewart failed to qualify for either the championship or consolation final in the 50 and 100 frees but did qualify in two relays for the girls. She did have a personal best in the 100 free (59.11).
Stewart teamed with Jordan Pierce, Daniella Sanchez and Gabby Mendoza-Lara to qualify 10th in the 200 free relay (1:50.29) and 13th in the 400 free relay (4:07.22).
“Oh my goodness, we did amazingly well,’’ said Enid coach Lyndsay Watts. “Elsa had her personal best in the 100 and the boys really swam off the hook. Just about everyone had personal bests. The boys were really excited and were swimming fast. They were cheering for each other and it was a really good meet.’’
The boys finals will start at 10 a.m. Thursday while the girls will go at 4 p.m.
