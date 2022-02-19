Kade Couchman and Dane Griffin had a day to remember in their final days as Enid High swimmers.
Couchman won three gold medals and Griffin two in leading the Plainsmen to a third place finish at the Class 6A state championships at Mitch Park YMCA. EHS had 173.5 points to finish behind Jenks (412) and Edmond North (278).
Couchman won the 50 free in 21.04 and the 100 butterfly in 50.63. Griffin won the 200 free in 1:44.21 and was second in the 100 free in 48.13.
Couchman and Griffin teamed with Luke Denney and Weston Stewart to win the 200 free relay in 1:27.95, more than two seconds faster than their qualifying time of 1:30.2.
Couchman broke his own school record in the 100 free and broke Griffin’s school mark in the 100 butterfly. The 200 free relay broke their own school mark as well.
“It was really great,” Couchman said. “It was really a great experience. It was a lot of fun hanging out with everyone there. It’s the best that it could have been. Most of the day, I just wanted to have fun and not be too serious about the meet. It’s everything I could have wished for in a basket.”
Griffin was so intense in his 200 free that “he was puking for 10 minutes afterwards because he gave everything he had, this being his last race,” EHS coach Lyndsay Watts said.
“I’m really proud of him.”
Couchman and Griffin and the relay are Enid’s first state champions since 2011 when Meagan Holthoff (200 free and 100 back), Hunter McEachern (50 free) and Sara Nazari (200 IM) won individual crowns and teamed with Whitney Livesay to win the 200 and 400 free relays.
Shyann Kissinger had three seconds in leading the Pacers to a seventh-place team finish with 111.5 points.
The junior was second in the 200 free (1:55.70) and 500 free (5:05.71) and teamed with Kadynce Brochu, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Loza for a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:43.11). The same quartet was fifth in the 400 free relay in 3:49.98.
Kissinger broke the 500 school record of the legendary Amanda Autry — considered to be one of the finest in state history — by nine seconds. Autry, who swam at USC, set the standard with a 5:14 in 1985.
“It was super,” she said. “I’m very excited about it. I was just trying to have fun mostly today.”
Watts said the record swims were even more impressive that many of the EHS swimmers did not taper for the meet since they have a big USA Swimming meet next week.
“Everything came together,” Watts said. “Everyone’s head was in the right place and their heart was in the right place. They did what they had to do to get the job done.”
Other boys placers were Weston Stewart, fifth, 200 free, 1:48.70 and fourth, 500 free, 4:50.12; Luke Denney, 10th 50 free, 22.54 and 11th, 100 free, 50.51; Luke Rogers, 14th, 100 back, 1:00.30; and the 400 free relay of Weston Stewart, Cody Higbee, Rogers and Jaziel Estrada, 11th, 3:35.60.
For the girls, Elsa Stewart was 13th in both the 50 (26.35) and 100 (57.30) frees. Brochu was 10th in the 500 free in 5:33.15. Mendoza-Lara was 16th in the 50 free (26.72).
Jordan Pierce is the only state qualifier who is graduating for the Pacers.
“We have so much potential going into next year,” Watts said. “They are going to grow and get faster.”
