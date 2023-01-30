A familiar face is back in charge of the Enid Outlaws as Ed Corporal was announced as the Outlaws’ new head coach on Monday.
Corporal, who was also the Outlaws’ first head coach in 2021, led the team to a TBL title in its first season.
Despite the year away, it’s back to winning, Corporal and Outlaws owner Jonathan Reed hope.
“It’s good to be back home,” Corporal said. “I am back to reclaim what is ours. I was telling the group yesterday, faces change, but expectations don’t. We plan on doing what we did in year one.”
Corporal, during his introductory press conference, also had a message for Outlaw fans.
“I want us to fill this arena,” he said. “It’s a very special place. We did a lot of special things here.”
Corporal also had a promise for the fans, that the team will come out and play hard and have fun.
A key for Corporal is going to be the community.
“Guys are going to go out and represent the community,” he said.
Corporal wasn’t shy about his outlook on the team, comparing them to the Lakers and Celtics of the 1980s and Michael Jordan’s Bulls.
“We want to be the team,” he said. “We want to be the team that people want to come see and that players want to play for. Our goal and our mission is to get back to a championship. I want to build a dynasty.”
While he did take a year off, Corporal said he wasn’t completely gone.
“I just took a little vacation,” he said.
In his year off, he saw his daughter graduate from Kansas.
“It gave me time to be a dad after 36 years of coaching,” he said. “They have been very understanding to let me follow my dreams. I got a chance to spend time with her and enjoy the national championship and parade at Kansas.”
Filling the arena is important to Corporal. In 2022, you could almost pick your seat at times.
“We gotta win games,” he said. “We have to put guys on the floor in here that people know and bring some excitement.”
For fans of old school basketball, Corporal says the Outlaws might play into their taste.
“I grew up in the 80s‘ and 90s‘, so we will have a defensive foundation,” he said. “We will defend and guard people. I feel like that was big for our success in year one. We led the league in defense and in scoring, but a lot of our scoring was from our defense.”
The TBL draft combine is this weekend in Indianapolis, as the Outlaws will be looking for a few additions.
The Outlaws are also moving from their previous base in El Reno to Enid before the season to be more visual in the community.
The dance team will not be returning, but Rocky, the mascot will be.
