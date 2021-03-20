WARNER — Gavin Harris hit a three at the top of the key with 20 seconds left to give Connors a 69-68 victory over the NOC Enid men in Region 2 junior college basketball action Saturday afternoon.
The win completed a sweep for Connors over NOC Enid. The Cowgirls came back from an early 16-2 deficit to hold off the Lady Jets, 52-49 in the women's game.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Jets, who are now 8-3 in conference and 10-4 overall. The Cowboys are 8-4 and 12-4.
Jets coach Chris Gerber said Harris was well-guarded on the winning shot.
"We set it up pretty good," he said. "Harris took it upon himself to take the big shot and he hit it."
The Jets, in setting up for a possible winning shot, found "a lot of traffic" in the lane. The ball went out of bounds with three seconds left.
"We tried an in-bounds play, but it wasn't there," Gerber said. "We had to heave up a shot at the end."
The game was a tale of two halves for the Jets, who led 40-28 at halftime but were outscored 41-28 in the second half.
"We made shots like we usually do in the first half," Gerber said. "We got some open looks, played good defense and kept them off the offensive glass. In the second half, our maturity wasn't there all of the way. We let them get some momentum and we couldn't stop the bleeding."
Connors took a 61-60 lead, but the Jets were able to build up another cushion, before the Cowboys made the final comeback.
Jarquavious Cain led Connors with 26 points, followed by Jahcoree Ealy with 17 and Harris with 12.
NOC Enid has four players in double figures — Ikenna Okeke with 13, Quentin Harvey with 12, Jalen Stamps with 11 and Noah Jordan with 10.
"Give credit to Connors," Gerber said. "They have a good program and fought back after being down the majority of the game. It's just on us. It's a learning point for us to stay locked in, focused and disciplined for 40 minutes. Late in the season, every little detail matters."
NOC Enid will get a second shot at the Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Mabee Center.
"I'm sure Connors will be fired up and I'm sure our guys will be hungry for redemption," Gerber said. "It will be another good game."
CONNORS 52, NOC ENID 49 (W)
The Lady Jets were great at the beginning (16-2 run at the start of the game) and at the end (18-10 fourth quarter). The middle was a different story.
NOC Enid was outscored 14-9 in the second quarter and 21-6 in the third period.
NOC Enid, though, cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:36 left after two free throws, but were not able to score on its final three possessions. Connors had missed two free throws in the final few seconds to give the Lady Jets a chance to tie with a three.
The Cowgirls took a 52-49 lead after making two free throws with 20 seconds left.
Connors had a 10-0 run after the Lady Jets surged to a 16-2 advantage.
"We just missed a couple of shots in a row and we got out of rhythm," said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. "We forced some shots and gave up some offensive rebounds. We let them get on a run and we didn't break it soon enough. When you're not scoring, you have to let your defense generate offense."
Abby Phipps was a bright spot as she had a season-high 17 points and was the spark plug of the fourth quarter comeback.
"Abby had her best game of the year," Jennings said. "She goes 100 miles per hour whether she is on offense or defense. We were able to come back because she got some steals on defense and attacked the rim very well on offense."
Connors' size advantage gave the Lady Jets problems. Leading scorers Lauren Wade and Madelyn Hankins were held to eight and seven points respectively.
"Teams have started to deny Maddie and Lauren," Jennings said. "Lauren did a great job on the boards, but she is giving up 4 inches. Connors played great team defense, but we did battle until the very end."
Zee McCallister led Connors with 11 points.
NOC Enid hit two early threes in the first quarter but did not score from long distance the rest of the way.
"We don't want to live or die by the three," Jennings said, "but that we didn't hit a single one the last three quarters tells how bad our shooting was. We had a great start but a rough middle."
NOC Enid fell to 3-7 in conference and 5-7 overall. Connors is 4-8 and 8-9.
The Lady Jets get a chance for revenge at 5:30 p.m. Monday when they host Connors at the Mabee Center.
