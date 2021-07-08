The Enid Majors were making some adjustments after their first round Pool A game with Stix Red Wednesday at the AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark was rained out.
Two other games — UBC Warren vs MMW Victus National and Dallas Mustangs vs. the Off Speed Athletics were washed out after a mid-afternoon rainstorm left standing water in the outfield.
Thursday’s games will go on as scheduled with the Majors facing the Dulin’s Dodgers at 3:45 p.m. at David Allen. Enid will make up its game with Stix Red at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Failing Field at NOC Enid.
Wednesday’s other rainouts will be made up Thursday afternoon at NOC.
Dulin’s Dodgers fell to 316 Baseball Elliott, 16-2 on Wednesday in the other Pool A game. The Majors will take an 18-0 record into the game.
“Mother Nature had a different plan,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “I don’t know how this will affect us. I had a plan. Now I have to make another plan. We’ll be all right.’’
Webb had planned to pitch Brennan McCune for a few innings Wednesday with three or four guys in relief to keep everyone under the tournament’s pitch count rules.
Pitchers who throw under 30 pitches can come back the next day. Those throwing 31-45 have to rest a day. A pitcher throwing 46 to 60 has to rest two days. Those throwing 61 to 75 have to rest three days. A pitcher can’t throw more than two days in a row.
Pool play concludes on Friday, with a single elimination tournament starting on Saturday and Sunday
“Now once you pitch, you’re probably done,’’ Webb said. “We still have to play the game. The only thing that is a bummer is the pitch count, but I played with it in high school (Vici) so I don’t know why I should complain about it. It is what it is. Everybody has to play with it so we’re going to be fine.’’
Bode Brooks of Tuttle, a University of Oklahoma signee, will start against the Dodgers. Webb said he doesn’t know what his bullpen will look like.
He had planned to throw both Blake Priest and Carson Benge, among others in relief Thursday.
Webb said conditions should be fine by the time of Enid’s game.
“It’s going to be sloppy in the morning (games start at 9 a.m.), there’s no denying that,’’ he said. “By the time of our game, it should be going pretty good.’’
Pool play will continue through Friday with the championship round set for Saturday.
