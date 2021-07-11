Eight years ago, Ed Corporal didn’t know if he’d even live, let alone coach a basketball team again.
On Saturday, he led the Enid Outlaws to a Central Conference Championship in their inaugural season with a 115-104 win over the Houston Push to secure a spot in the semifinals of the TBL playoffs.
Corporal suffered two strokes in 2013 that left him paralyzed on the left side of his body and unable to walk. After years of difficult rehab, Corporal was able to dance with his daughter at her 16th birthday.
“I just think back to eight years when I had the stroke, and I didn’t even know if I was going to coach or whether I was even going to live to see a day like this. This was just a dream,” Corporal said after Saturday’s win.
The win is extra sweet since it comes alongside two players — Tavares Sledge and Quantel Denson — that have been by his side since he began coaching in The Basketball League four years ago.
Sledge said that it “meant a lot” to him to be able to win it alongside his longtime coach.
For Corporal, it makes the years of struggles all the more worth it.
“We all know each other’s struggles from year one in the TBL all the way up until now. To even get this far is just a blessing. I’m really happy for those guys.”
Enid dropped the first game of the series in Houston 118-98 before reeling off back-to-back double-digit wins to close out the series. On Saturday, Enid started to find its rhythm late in the first quarter, after point guard Devin Harris entered the game for the first time.
Harris helped Enid establish a rhythm and build a 26-20 lead heading into the second quarter. Enid continued to find success early in the second quarter, leading by as many as 14 with 3:18 left in the quarter. Houston battled back to outscore Enid 12-6 to close out the half, but Enid had a 54-47 lead going into halftime.
Corporal said he didn’t think his team played as aggressively in the opening minutes of Saturday’s game as they did on Friday, but said he liked the play of Harris and Wayne Runnels coming off the bench. He called the two players their “it-factor.”
Enid seemed to have a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter after going up 105-90 with 3:27 remaining in the game. Houston went on a small run to bring the game back to double-digits, but put the Outlaws on the free-throw line too many times down the stretch.
Chance Comanche led all scorers with 30 points and had 10 rebounds including five on the offensive glass.
Houston was led by Ruston Hayward with 22 points and seven rebounds.
New York native Charlie Marquardt scored 25 points and was three of five from behind the arc.
“He came out here ready to knock down some shots. We call him the “silent assassin,” Corporal said.
Marquardt’s father, Charles Marquardt, a D2 basketball coach at Molloy College, made the trip down from New York to watch his son play. He was also in attendance for Friday’s games and were the first times he’s been able to see his son play in Enid this season.
“Great game environment, and the level of play is excellent,” Charles said.
The Outlaws will play San Diego next week in a three-game series to determine who will advance to the TBL finals. The times and dates for the series will be released on Monday.
Corporal said that after knocking off the second-best team in the league, his main focus will be on avoiding complacency.
“The Houston series was probably our toughest test,” he said. “Not putting anything down the road against San Diego or anything, work still needs to be done. But we feel like these are the top two teams in the league and this was really like the championship series. So my biggest thing is keeping my guys up. You don’t want to go to the next round and be complacent.”
