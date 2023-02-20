The interim tag is no more for new Enid head football coach Cameron Conder.
Conder was recommended to be the new head football coach Monday during a board of education meeting and unanimously approved by the board.
Conder has spent the last eight seasons as offensive coordinator and was named the interim head ball coach when former coach Rashuan Woods stepped down to take a job in Texas.
"It's been eight years in the making," Conder said. "I was brought up here in 2015 by Steve Hayes. At that time, I didn't know if I would stay here, but it's been eight wonderful years. I'm ready to get to work."
Prior to coming to Enid, Conder coach in Texas and Arizona, where he won three state titles.
"I'm dedicated to this town and these kids that are returning," he said. "We have a great group and they are working hard. When the opportunity presented itself I had to jump on it."
Conder knew he wanted the job when it opened, but took a few days to fix his resume prior to applying.
"The administration appointed me immediately after Woods left." he said. "I had to get my stuff ready to go. I had my stuff ready to go, a culmination of eight years of data and knowing what needs to be done here in Enid."
Conder said all coaches on staff will be retained.
"Right now everybody has a job," he said. "I'm going to give them the option to jump onboard. We are going to work extremely hard to build this program. Some things will be different than they have been in the past."
For now he is going to also serve as the offensive coordinator, but may hire someone for that role.
"Right now we will say it's going to be me," he said. "I'm going to bringing in some outside guys, a couple of buddies from Texas up here in the next week. It should be exciting. We have some good young guys and some kid magnets that run the same offense I've ran."
After playing two quarterbacks — Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival — last season, Conder said that won't be the case when the Plainsmen hit the field in August.
"The job is going to be open and we are going to play the best guy," he said. "Right now, those two guys are in the lead. They are doing some great stuff on the baseball diamond right now. Those two know my coaching style and my expectations."
The spring football schedule will be released soon according to Conder.
One of Conder's first tasks will be replacing one of the best senior classes in Enid history, including star running back Luke Rauh who ran for 20 touchdowns last season and wide receiver Tykie Andrews who holds all of Enid's single-season receiving records.
The Plainsmen also replace three defensive backs — Erik Lewis Jr., Markas Tommy and Devin Gaines.
