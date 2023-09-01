The Enid Plainsmen enter the Week One game against rival Ponca City the same way they did last season, 0-1, coming off a loss to Muskogee.
The difference is, the loss last year was by two points, last week it was by 22 points and this time, the Ponca City game is on the road.
Last season, Enid moved to 1-1 with a 32-20 win.
Ponca City also comes into the game 0-1 after a 40-0 loss to 5A Guthrie.
One of the big positives in Enid’s loss was two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Aidan Robinson, something first year head coach Cameron Conder said is more an indication of the offense running well than Robinson’s development.
“It says more about what we are trying to do offensively in spreading the touches around in both the run and pass game,” he said.
Robinson threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 39 more and two scores, both from inside the five-yard line.
Blake Fuksa got the majority of the carries at running back and had 94 yards and a score.
A year ago, Bennett Percival came into the Ponca City game splitting time with Robinson at quarterback; this season he comes in playing at tight end, having caught Robinson’s only passing touchdown against Muskogee, a 22-yard strike. He caught two balls for 28 yards.
After the Ponca City game, Enid will be off for a week before the Plainsmen open the home slate with a game against Edmond North.
“He will be a huge part of the passing game all year,” Conder said of Percival.
In the loss, Conder was happy with the effort his players gave.
“Our kids gave us all they had,” he said.
Conder said the Plainsmen will play hard this weekend, as he expects them to every game.
“We are focused on playing hard,” he said.
