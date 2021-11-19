FAIRVIEW, Okla. — After closing out the regular season undefeated for the first time since at least 1970, the momentum behind the Yellowjackets football team has been hard to ignore.
Last week’s 48-6 win over Cordell, pushed Fairview into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Yellowjackets made a statement early in the game, jumping out to a 48-0 lead through two quarters.
Fairview is one of three teams remaining in the Class A playoffs without a loss, alongside Gore and Ringling.
Now, the Yellowjackets will be looking to outlast a solid Tonkawa team (8-2) at home at 7 p.m. on Friday to earn a berth in the Class A quarterfinals. This season would be the Yellowjackets’ third trip to the quarterfinals since 2016.
Before that, they had last reached the third round of the playoffs in 1999.
Fairview head coach Robert Bernard said he’s been encouraged to see the way the community has rallied behind the Yellowjackets throughout their run.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “… The community has kind of wrapped its arms around these kids and they’ve done a lot for us. For us to be able to repay them on a Friday night is something that these kids are enjoying doing.”
The road to remaining unbeaten hasn’t been easy for the Yellowjackets. Despite never trailing by more than five at any point this season, they needed two game-winning drives to stay out of the loss column.
The first came in a non-district game against a future playoff team in Alva early in the season. After leading 18-0 at halftime, the Goldbugs came storming back to take a one-point lead late in the game. Fairview junior running back Blake Perez scored with less than two minutes remaining in the game to take the lead.
On the next possession, Alva got the ball all the way down to the Yellowjackets’ goal line with under a minute remaining. The Fairview defense came up big on four straight plays to escape with a 26-19 win.
Then, in the final game of the season Fairview had its back against the wall against an undefeated Hooker team with the district title on the line. Hooker scored on a 92-yard touchdown pass to take a five-point lead in the final two minutes of the game.
Starting at its own 30 yard line, freshman quarterback Jax Bernard (Robert’s son) completed a 48-yard pass to Brenner Fortune, which set up an 8-yard pass from Jax to Houk to seal the win.
Robert said that even though his team is relatively young this season with just five seniors, they aren’t going to let the pressure get to them.
“The kids definitely understand the moment that they’re in, but they don’t let it get too big for them,” he said. “They believe in themselves and they believe in each other so we’re just going to ride that and keep going.”
Tonkawa will be facing the Yellowjackets on the heels of a shutout win over Wayne, 27-0. The Buccaneers are averaging 27.7 points per game while allowing 11.6.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face either Morrison (8-3) or Stroud (6-5).
