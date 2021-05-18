The Outlaws got a much-needed win on Sunday, 126-116 over Omaha’s Finest, behind a pair of 30-point double-doubles from Chance Comanche and Tavares Sledge.
The win stops Enid’s losing streak at two after starting the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Enid trailed 34-31 after the first quarter, but answered the call in the second to take a 65-54 advantage into the break. Omaha regained the ground it lost in the third by outscoring the Outlaws 32-23 during the quarter, but was outscored 38-30 in the final quarter to give Enid the win.
Comanche scored a game-high 33 points on 12-15 shooting and pulled down 17 rebounds while Sledge added 30 points to go along with 13 boards. Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Wayne Runnels was just a rebound shy of a double-double with 15 and nine while shooting 50% from the floor.
Charlie Marquadt was three-of-eight from the 3-point line and scored 18 points.
“We had a couple of tough games,” Enid head coach Ed Corporal stated after the game. “We lost to Houston last weekend at home and then traveled to Dallas yesterday, and lost another tough game. We challenged our guys prior to today’s game. They responded, leading all but five minutes and twenty five seconds of the game. Tavares Sledge and Chance Comanche stepped it up for us today, as did a number of our guys. It was a good win for us.”
Craig Sword led the Finest with 29 points on 10-15 shooting. Malik Amos was Omaha’s next leading scorer with 21 points, and was five-of-eight from deep.
The Outlaws will look to start their next winning streak on Saturday when the team welcomes the Shreveport Mavericks to the Stride Bank Center at 6 p.m before turning around and playing a home game against Little Rock on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.