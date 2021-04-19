The Enid Outlaws put on a show in their first ever home game against the Lewisville Leopards, winning 152-78 to improve to 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Stride Bank Center.
The 74-point win was the largest margin of victory by any team in The Basketball League this season, narrowing edging a 73-point win by Flint United over the Detroit Hustle on Friday. Chance Comanche scored seemingly at will on Sunday, putting up 43 points on 15-of-19 shooting and was 13-for-13 from the foul line.
Enid Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal has coached for over 30 years and seen many basketball games in that time, but can’t recall being apart of such a lopsided victory. Corporal was surprised when he found out how much his team had won by after the game.
“We won by 70? Oh wow, that might be one of the biggest since I’ve been coaching,” Corporal said with a smile, “To me out there it always seems so close.”
The game wasn’t very close. The team seemed content with continuing to play their style of basketball, regardless of the score until the final whistle.
“I knew we had a lead but we’ve been having good leads and then not finishing them,” Corporal said, “So my biggest thing with the group was to let them know that even when we’re up we’ve still got to work on stuff so when we get into the playoffs we know how to finish games that’s why I didn’t want to let up,
Enid had a 10-6 lead midway through the quarter but was able to break the game open with Comanche and Wayne Runnels running the offense. The Outlaws wouldn’t let Lewisville score again until they had a comfortable 31-6 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Comanche and Runnels combined for the team’s first 20 points in the game.
Enid found a mismatch down low with Comanche who was five inches taller than his defender. The 6-10 center and former Arizona Wildcat likely could’ve scored more but was fouled hard several times when getting the ball into the post.
“We tried to create a lot of mismatches, and especially with (Comanche), he’s playing so well and he’s so athletic down there, it’s hard to guard,” Corporal said, “He’s playing really, really well.”
Comanche now leads TBL in scoring with 32.5 points per game on the season and is fifth in rebounds per game at 11.8.
The Outlaws finished with five players in double figures and had three go for over 20 including Runnels who scored 25 points on 12-of-21 shooting with eight rebounds.
Corporal said that the scoring is great, but thinks the defense is what has led them to the hot start they’re seeing.
“Defense is why we’re 4-0,” Corporal said, “It’s not because we’re running up and down the floor scoring. Because a lot of times running up and down the floor can get you in trouble, which it has a couple games this year.”
Corporal, who has coached two previous TBL teams, says that he sees something special in this Enid squad, despite knowing that there are some things to improve on.
“It’s up there, it’s pretty good,” Corporal said of the team’s start, “I mean we’re talented but we’ve got a ways to go mentally. I think we’ve got to get mentally tougher … I think the guys are still learning to buy into the system and I think it’s coming because I’ve seen glimpses of it but we’ve still got a long way to go, this is only the fourth game.”
The Outlaws have two games this weekend, one at home against Omaha’s Finest on Friday and one on the road at Midtown Prestige on Sunday.
Enid has already faced Omaha in their first game of the season, a game they won 118-115 after allowing a late run at the end of the game. Corporal said that his team will need to play well to prevent their first loss of the season.
“They’re a very good team and they’re probably gonna make some changes and adjustments and stuff like that. They’re well coached,” Corporal said, “So we’ve got to come out ready to play with the same intensity and we can never take a day off in this league.”
The Outlaws play Omaha’s Finest on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
