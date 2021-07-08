By Enid News & Eagle
Outlaws center Chance Comanche was named the league’s MVP after a dominant rookie campaign that saw him lead the league in scoring at 27.3 points per game.
Comanche is also second in the league with 12.7 rebounds per game, and has registered 22 double-doubles on the year. He’s scored 25-plus points 15 times in the team’s 27 games this season and has scored over 30 points 10 times.
His season-high came in a 43-point performance against the Lewisville Leopards on April 16.
The former Arizona Wildcat has continued to put up big numbers as the games have become more important.
Comanche scored 30 points in a close-out game against Omaha’s Finest last Friday and had 26 in Enid’s first game of round two against the Houston Push on Tuesday.
The Outlaws trail 1-0 in the three-game series with the final two games being played at the Stride Bank Center. The two teams meet on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and will play again on Saturday, July 10, 2021 if the Outlaws win that game.
The game time for Saturday has still not yet been announced.
