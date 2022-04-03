Formula One is two races into one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in series history. With new cars, new storylines and another season of Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” out, there has never been a better time to become a fan of the highest form of motorsport.
In America, and in the south, when we hear auto racing, we think of NASCAR, but the only things NASCAR has in common with F1 are wheels, a driver and an engine, and even then, the engines aren’t even close.
Formula One cars are open-wheel cars, with an open cockpit, surrounded by a halo for driver safety. While NASCAR races on a schedule made up mostly of ovals, there isn’t a single oval in F1. Drivers race on purpose-built road courses, and street circuits all across the world, from Miami, to Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, and Germany, and everywhere else.
The manufacturers aren’t the same either. While Ford, Chevy and Toyota rule NASCAR, companies like Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Honda and Aston Martin are among those involved in F1.
This year, the cars are under new regulations, with a brand new body design that has caused shake-ups throughout the field. New 18-inch wheels are on the cars, and the aerodynamics are completely different than in years past.
The drivers in F1, like seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 2021 champ Max Verstappen, second-year driver Mick Schumacher, rookie Zhou Guanyu and veteran Sebastian Vettel, are from all over the world, ranging from China, to Germany, to England. Currently, there are no American drivers, but there is an American team, Haas F1, and Michael Andretti has expressed interest about jumping into the sport in 2024.
For those new to F1, Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” is in its fourth season and highlights the ins and outs of F1 from the drivers’ lives off the track, to the conflicts on it and everything else. “DTS” is a great way to get acquainted with the personalities behind F1.
Verstappen, who drives for Red Bull, won the most recent race in Abu Dhabi, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the season opener. The next track on the schedule is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on April 10. All F1 races in America are shown commercial-free on ESPN and last less than two hours, much shorter than a traditional NASCAR race.
