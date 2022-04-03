Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.