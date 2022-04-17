Enid’s baseball game at Piedmont Friday was canceled due to a lack of umpires. Enid’s soccer game next week at Edmond North moved from Tuesday to Monday to avoid a lack of referees.
While these two things may seem small, they paint a bigger picture of the biggest threat to youth sports.
The threat isn’t the impact of the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness bill allowing players to earn some money in college changing the recruiting landscape, and it isn’t transgender athletes. It’s a shortage of officials.
That shortage can be linked directly to a few things.
One is a lack of respect for the people officiating youth sports. Another is that lack of respect impacting the next generation of adults wanting to take an often thankless job.
In my five years covering youth sports, I’ve seen umpires take a lot of abuse from fans, who are mostly family and friends of the players.
I’ve heard everything from “Are you blind or just dumb” all the way to racial slurs and threats.
This isn’t professional sports. These officials, while they are paid, have regular lives and regular jobs. Often they work in the community they serve.
They do this for the love of the game. I’ve never met a single youth official who said they got into officiating for the money, they all do it for the kids.
Mark Feightner with Enid Soccer Club says they pay their refs anywhere from $10 to $45 dollars, but higher-level games do pay more. OSSAA games pay different amounts based on the sport.
“Good refs can easily make $400 a weekend at tournaments,” he added.
Feightner has advice for those who see abuse.
“The number one thing is to video those that act poorly, then give it to the governing body,” Feightner says. “A phone with a video camera is strong evidence.”
Feightner also has procedures in place at ESC, procedures others should adopt.
“We have a zero tolerance policy,” Feightner said. “We suspend fans, players and coaches that are verbally abusive.”
These officials are not out to “screw over” your child or their school.
Sure they make mistakes, but we are all human and none of us are perfect.
When people in the crowd decide to hurl insults at the officials, it only makes the school and that person look bad, and for many officials, it makes them question if the love of the game is really worth it.
The craziness extends beyond adult refs. ESC has refs as young as 13-18 years old and there have been incidents with them also.
“We had one coach from Oklahoma City that took off chasing after a young ref,” Feightner described. “That coach was banned from our complex.”
There’s a huge debate over if kids should get paid in college and if they should factor that when making their college decision. Some say it’s ruining the recruiting aspect of youth sports, while what is really ruining youth sports is a lack of empathy and understanding towards officials.
If your goal is to help hamstring youth sports, and the future of them, yelling and abusing officials is one sure fire way to do it.
Feightner says he isn’t aware of any charges filed against abusers. In my opinion, that is something we should consider. If you verbally or physically assault a ref, there need to be consequences.
Congratulations, you’ve already cost a few kids a game. This is why we can’t have nice things.
