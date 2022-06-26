Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.