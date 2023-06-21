After winning 50-plus games, Oral Roberts is proof that small schools can get it done, too.
The Golden Eagles made the NCAA College World Series, defeating TCU on Friday before being eliminated by the Horned Frogs on Tuesday.
Seeing this is comforting to fans of small schools across Division I, giving hope that the theoretical glass ceiling that the big schools have set up could be broken by a smaller school.
Oral Roberts, which does not field a football team, also made it into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
There, the country was introduced to another small school, Florida Atlantic University out of Boca Raton, Fla.
The Owls made it to the Final Four, along with another school from a non-power conference, San Diego State.
An even smaller school, Fairleigh Dickinson University, made a run in the tournament after defeating No. 1-seeded Purdue in the second round.
In football, Cincinnati made the College Football Playoff in 2022 before being announced as a new member of the Big 12, one of the “Power Five” conferences.
Another small school in football, Old Dominion University, has hosted two games against Power Five teams, both against Virginia Tech and both wins for the Monarchs.
Moments like these are program-defining and can launch a program into the national spotlight.
They also serve as lifelong memories for fans of those schools who witnessed the smaller school “upset” the larger team.
In football, these games happen almost weekly during the college football season, with many never batting an eyelash at the smaller school. Alabama plays a smaller school, typically from the FCS ranks each season, and the Crimson Tide usually win by a good margin.
But every now and then, there’s a seismic upset that shakes up the landscape of college sports. In 2007, when Michigan hosted Appalachian State, no one gave the Mountaineers much of a shot. Three hours later, they were celebrating a huge upset that still stands as one of the biggest in college football history.
That is one of a few reasons that just a few seasons later, Appalachian State found themselves playing FBS football.
Each time one of these upsets happens, it also boosts recruiting. After Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech, the Monarchs saw recruiting rise to a level never before seen, and it’s stayed there. As someone who covered that game, it was a euphoric experience for all in attendance and something one doesn’t expect.
Old Dominion was given a 1.8% chance of winning by ESPN.
Regardless of how far Oral Roberts went in the tournament, it was a big moment for the school and for all small schools.
Small school athletic directors and coaches are watching this, with the knowledge that this could be them in the future.
In the current college athletics landscape, sports is often the front door of a college, and the exposure Oral Roberts is getting via the logo wing displayed on ESPN and the advertisements for the college during commercials could be an incalculable resource for a school its size as it tries to grow enrollment and its place in the landscape of college athletics.
With so much attention on conference realignment and media rights deals, it’s important not to overlook these moments.
They might not affect your favorite team or alma mater right now, but they could trigger a series of events that one day will.
