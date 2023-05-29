Josef Newgarden’s win Sunday in the 107th Indy 500 will forever be known as that Indy 500, the circumstances of the win overshadowing a long-awaited win for for the driver from Nashville.
With three red flags in the final 10 laps and a one-lap shootout fit for a stock car race, Indy was turned into a high-speed farce.
With four laps to go, on the second of three late race restarts, Benjamin Peterson, Graham Rahal, Ed Carpenter and others wrecked together coming to the green flag with four laps to go.
Defending winner Marcus Ericsson was leading at the time of the crash. In a normal IndyCar races, that would be it, the race would be over and Ericsson would be the winner.
Except not this time.
Instead, the field was rough down the front stretch, while clean up crews and wrecked cars still littered the area near the start-finish line and then brought to pit road for a third red flag, with two laps left.
Santino Ferrucci, who ran in the top three at the time, came within 10 feet of hitting a safety worker while the cars bottlenecked at around 60 mph through the wreckage before coming down pit road to stop for the red flag.
IndyCar then decided to bring the field around under caution and restart the race with a lap to go, on cold tires.
For those who aren’t racing fans, an IndyCar is not your normal NASCAR-like race car.
These are open-wheeled, open-cockpit cars with a windscreen to protect drivers from debris that, at Indy, go around 235 mph into turn one. On cold tires, with little grip, these cars can be unstable.
With less than a lap to warm the tires before going green for a one-lap shootout, anything is possible.
Ericsson lost the race to Newgarden via a pass on the backstretch, but that was the least of people’s concerns when seeing what IndyCar was doing.
For those who are NASCAR fans, this is common — a two-lap shootout in overtime. But IndyCar does not do this — except this time.
While a stock car is built with protection on all sides, and doesn’t need as much time to warm tires, there is less of a risk in these situations.
The worst outcome — a big move to win The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, going wrong and possibly leading to serious injury, or worse — did not happen and we should be glad for that. But, it shouldn’t have come to this.
Ericsson was visibly unhappy post-race and voiced it in his interview after — with good reason. In 107 runnings of this race, that was one of the most questionable decisions race control has made.
IndyCar, at tracks with the speed of Indy, does not need to do the stage-setting NASCAR does. Enough people are watching already and it’s too dangerous at these speeds to put drivers in peril like that.
IndyCar needs to be better, learn from this and never repeat it again.
That is, if they really care about driver safety as the first priority, which it should be.
