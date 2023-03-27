Enid News & Eagle
Enid tennis teams held the 11th annual Enid Invitational Tennis Tournament Monday. The Pacers played at Oakwood Country Club, while the Plainsmen competed at Crosslin Park.
Landon Collins and Carter Reinhardt led the way for the Plainsmen, finishing fourth at No. 1 doubles, while Alexa Garcia won at No. 2 singles and Haley Hibbets placed second at No. 1 singles.
Enid’s No. 1 doubles team of Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts finished fourth. The Pacers’ No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Groenduke and Kenzie Stotts also finished fourth.
Collins and Reinhardt avenged an earlier loss to Muskogee’s Issac Heiner and Miles Nelson, 6-1, 6-2, in the fifth-place match to be Enid’s only medal winners.
Collins and Reinhardt had two service breaks in the first set and won both of the games that went to deuce. Six of the seven games went to 30-40 or 40-30.
They also had two service breaks in the second game with Reinhardt winning the match with an ace at deuce.
“We really wanted revenge,’’ Collins said. “We felt we choked in the super tiebreaker last time. We came out there and got them.’’
“It was good revenge for us,’’ Reinhardt said. “This time we settled everything.’’
The two worked well as a team, being effective both with drop shots and overheads.
“We changed our strategy some,’’ Reinhardt said. “We were playing better together. We started to click today.’’
The duo reached the consolation finals by outlasting Edmond Memorial’s Cooper Bortmess, 5-7, 6-3, 14-12 (super tiebreaker). The duo went to match point five times in the tiebreaker.
Enid was seventh with eight points. OBA was eighth with seven points. Edmond North won the team title with 34 points with Broken Arrow second with 29.
AM Aritos outlasted OBA’s Joseph Jas, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2, for seventh place
“That was a pretty good match,’’ Aritos said. “I played pretty well today except for the first match (6-0, 6-0 loss to Broken Arrow’s Tyler Sams).
OBA’s Holden Caldwell beat Enid’s Coleman Clayton, 6-1, 7-5, or seventh at No. 2 singles.
“I played pretty bad the first set but I played a lot better in the second,’’ Clayton said.
OBA’s Gavin Baldwin and Luke Lohmann beat Enid’s Khoa Nguyen and Dominic Wacker for seventh at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
“It was a good learning experience,’’ Nguyen said.
OBA’s Kaleb Mendoza and Anthony Ninh fell to Edmond Memorial’s Bortmess and Colby for seventh, 7-6, 6-2.
OBA coach Daniel Cumings said he was proud of how hard and how well his team played.
Enid coach Wade Rogers said “we did all right. We’re looking for improvement right now. I’m more concerned with how we finish (the season) than how we started the season.’’
Garcia advanced to the finals after defeating Ponca City’s Kylee Flowers, 6-0, 6-0, not losing a point while moving on to face Broken Arrow’s Camden Cathey.
Garcia defeated Cathey, 6-2, 6-2 and advanced to face defending 4A state champion Clara Caldwell of OBA.
Caldwell defeated Daphny Dallalio of Edmond Memorial, 6-0, 6-0, and defeated Jenks’ Caitie Coffee, 6-0, 6-1.
Garcia took the championship round, 6-1, 6-3.
“Today was a good day,” Garcia said. “I think I played well. I played aggressively.”
It was the last Enid Invitational for Garcia, who finished second in the event the past two years.
“It was bittersweet for me,” she said.
The sweet end of that, though, is that Garcia knows where she will be going to school. On Tuesday, she will be calling McPherson College (Kan.) to tell them she intends to sign her letter of intent there in May.
“I’m going to play at McPherson,” she said. She is going to study elementary education and will be on a 50-70% scholarship at the NAIA school.
Haley Hibbets advanced to the championship round after getting a first-round bye and defeating Broken Arrow’s London Walker, 6-3, 6-0.
Hibbets played one of, if not the top junior in the state, Jenks’ Carrington Hessen, in the final game of the day on center court.
Hessen won, 6-1, 6-3.
Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts got to the third-place game after defeating Bunk and Wennersten from Edmond North, 6-1, 6-1. The Pacers duo fell to Adelman and Jones of Broken Arrow, 6-1, 6-3.
In the third-place match, the duo lost to OBA’s Hopper and Ashley Miller, 3-6, 5-4 and 10-7 in the tiebreaker.
“I think we played really well. We’ve defiantly improved over the season,” Nickels said. “We played better in the tiebreaker than I was anticipating.”
At No. 2 doubles for Enid, Groendyke and Kenzie Stotts defeated Ponca City’s Edwards and Roden, 6-2, 6-2, before losing to Jenks’ Jacobsen and Ohlson, 6-1, 6-1, to go to the third-place game.
There, the duo lost to Broken Arrow’s Armstrong and Tarilli, 6-4, 6-3.
OBA’s Caroline Caldwell and Mayra Ucheda lost to the Jenks team, 6-0, 6-0, before losing to Ponca City in the second round, 6-0, 6-3.
The duo finished the day with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 tiebreaker loss to Muskogee.
